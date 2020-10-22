Salt & Light Council urges Christians to get involved in politics, releases ‘Biblical Voter Booklet’ Salt & Light Council urges Christians to get involved in politics, releases ‘Biblical Voter Booklet’

Christians should make politics their priority, says The Salt & Light Council, which has published a 30-page voter guide titled "The Biblical Voter Booklet."

The booklet highlights the policy differences between the Republican and Democratic parties and offers reasons why Christians should get involved in politics.

The guide includes several resources from Biblical Voter, the Salt & Light Council's Christian voting guide site. The Council was launched in 2008 when Jim Garlow, then-pastor of Skyline Church in La Mesa, California, observed that evangelicals weren't participating in politics as effectively as Catholics and Mormons. He approached Dran Reese, now president of the Council, to organize churches to focus on Bible-based voting priorities.

“At three-by-five inches, and small enough to fit into your pocket, quick-reference answers align votes with God’s non-negotiable moral values,” Reese said in a press release about the voter guide. “We are pleased to offer this most informative resource to the Christian community, and hope it is used far and wide.”

The booklet argues that political corruption is the most important issue for Christians to battle against because it's the source of other social ills, from problems in public education to immorality in entertainment.

“Inalienable rights are being written out of every sector of society, making the illegal legal: abortion, same-sex marriage, transgender operations, etc. All three branches of government — Executive, Legislative and Judicial — are in danger of becoming godless and reprobate,” the booklet states.

Political power is not corrupt by nature, it adds. It’s simply one more human activity. But when Christians react to political corruption by pulling out of politics, they abandon it to the corrupt. Because every American citizen has a role in government by voting, every American Christian has some responsibility to give us better government.

By avoiding engagement with politics, Christians have failed in their responsibilities, the booklet stresses.

“How do we quell these fires of corruption? We cut off the oxygen supply by filling the airways with praise and adoration to our Lord. But first, we approach God and confess the sin of our lack of involvement,” the booklet advises.

According to the voter booklet, Christians should start with five important commitments: Christians must vote to protect human life, define marriage as between one man and one woman, promote biblical sexual morality, uphold religious liberty, and support Israel.

“What does God say about abortion, what does He say about marriage, what does He say about Israel? If you want to pick those top three there’s a remarkable difference between the two parties,” Reese said.

The booklet speaks to each one of those issues and references 13 Bible verses to explain Christians' role in government.

“Every book of the Bible has something to say about the proper role of government and how to uphold a Godly society or descend into immorality,” it states.

It also notes that in Exodus 18:21, Moses’ father told him to choose good men to help him lead. The guide also points to Deuteronomy 1:13, where Moses asked Israel to point out good leaders so he could appoint them.

Both of these verses mean God’s people should take part in choosing good leaders, the booklet adds.

In Psalm 109, David called God to destroy his enemy, using the phrase “Let his days be few and let another take his office.” The Biblical Voter Booklet says this verse means Christians should pray and vote ungodly leaders out of office.

Those interested can order the guide at www.BiblicalVoter.com.

