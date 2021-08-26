Biden tells ISIS-K 'we will hunt you down, make you pay' for Kabul attack, quotes Isaiah 6:8

President Joe Biden declared that the Islamic extremists behind the Kabul attacks that resulted in dozens of American and Afghan deaths will be brought to justice.

Muslim terrorists launched two attacks in Kabul aimed at people trying to flee the country, killing 12 U.S. armed forces and at least 60 Afghan civilians, as well as wounding several others.

At a press conference held in the East Room of the White House on Thursday evening, Biden directly addressed those behind the attack, believed to be an Islamic State group known as Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K).

The president declared: “we will hunt you down and make you pay.”

“We will not forgive, we will not forget,” stated Biden. “I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command.”

“[Our commanders on the ground] made it clear that we can and we must complete this mission and we will," the president said. "And that’s what I have ordered them to do. We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation.”

Biden said that he has ordered American military leaders to coordinate attacks on ISIS-K, stating that “we will respond with force and precision." He added that “these ISIS terrorists will not win.”

Biden spoke about the value of the U.S. armed forces, holding a moment of silence for those who lost their lives. The Catholic politician quoted a line from the Old Testament passage of Isaiah 6:8, “Here I am, Lord. Send me.”

“American military has been answering for a long time. ‘Here I am, Lord. Send me,’” he continued. “Each one of these women and men of our armed forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice of volunteering to go into harm’s way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love.”

Biden also said the Taliban has a “mutual self-interest” in getting people out of Afghanistan and defeating ISIS. He said there is “no evidence of collusion” between the two groups.

On Thursday, a suicide bomber carried out the first attack near the Abbey Gate entrance to Hamid Karzai International Airport, where many people are going to flee the country.

The second attack was a car bomb near the Baron Hotel, which is near the Abbey Gate and where British troops were processing Afghans before they leave on a flight.

The Taliban condemned the suicide attacks in Kabul, with the perpetrators believed to have been part of an Islamic State chapter in Afghanistan.

“We strongly condemn this gruesome incident and will take every step to bring the culprits to justice,” stated Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen, as quoted by Dion Nissenbaum of the Wall Street Journal.

Many have been critical of the Biden administration’s handling of the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan sympathizers. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., chair of the House Republican Conference, claimed that “Biden has blood on his hands.”

“The buck stops with the President of the United States. This horrific national security and humanitarian disaster is solely the result of Joe Biden’s weak and incompetent leadership. He is unfit to be Commander-in-Chief,” tweeted Stefanik.

In a poll taken not long after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the Trafalgar Group released a poll finding that nearly 70% of likely U.S. voters disapproved of Biden’s handling of the situation in the Middle Eastern nation.