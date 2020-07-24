Billie Eilish reveals she was ‘super religious’ as a child, details what she thinks of God now

Popular pop star Billie Eilish, known for her dark-themed music and style, revealed that, as a child, she was very religious despite not being raised to believe in God. But now, she's "neutral" and is "open to every belief pretty much."

The singer made history in 2019, as the youngest solo artist to win album of the year at the Grammy’s and her success has continued since.

In the latest episode of her new podcast, "Me & Dad radio" on Apple Music featuring Eilish and her father, Patrick O'Connell, the artist spoke about her religious views as a child.

“I don't know if any of you know — I don't think I've ever talked about it. When I was a little kid, I was super religious for no d--- reason,” she said.

“My family never was religious. I didn't know anyone that was religious. And for some reason, as a little girl, I just was incredibly religious. And then at one point, I don't know what happened. It just completely went away,” she added.

The 18-year-old “Bad Guy” singer said she doesn’t recall what caused the shift in her beliefs.

Eilish said she became “almost anti-religious for no reason also.”

“I don't know why that happened. I don't know what made me that way. And then after that period of my life, I've loved the idea of other beliefs,” she added. “I don't not believe and I don't do believe. I'm in a very neutral position. I'm open to every belief pretty much.”

Now, the Rolling Stone’s Teen of the Year, whose music mainly addresses hurt, anxiety and depression, says she embraces all people's beliefs and is “very neutral” when it comes to religion.

She added, “[I love] the idea that there's a God. So why not? How would I know? I'm not going to say I know I don't, nobody knows.”

The singer's father said he found it “pretty marvelous” that his daughter developed her own beliefs without influence from their family.

O'Connell said, “From my point of view, as a parent, we did not go to church and we didn't really talk about religion at all. And wasn't in our household very much. And you just ... believed.”

“You had all these kind of organized thoughts about the whole thing. And I thought it was pretty marvelous. I didn't object to it. I didn't say you can't believe that,” he maintained.

Although Eilish says she’s neutral about religion, many Christians have criticized her for her dark lyrics and appearance.

In her song, “Bury a Friend” she speaks about her thoughts of suicide.

Eilish says, “Today, I'm thinkin' about the things that are deadly / The way I'm drinkin' you down / Like I wanna drown, like I wanna end me.”

The California native’s single “All the Good Girls Go to Hell,” which was released in September 2019, talks about lucifer as if she took ownership of the fallen angel. It also describes God as a woman.

“Peter’s on vacation, an open invitation,” she sings, saying “even God herself … will want the devil on her team.”

The music video is also filled with disturbing imagery of Eilish as a fallen angel, ejected from Heaven sent to earth which becomes a fiery hellscape.