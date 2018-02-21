Billy Graham's Early Ministry and 7 Powerful Sermons

Expand | Collapse (Photo: BGEA) During his decades-long public career as a preacher, the Rev. Billy Graham held approximately 400 crusades and is believed to have preached at a total of 215 million people. Locations for his revivals have included major sports stadiums, large open tents, college campuses, and grand cathedrals. Here are seven noteworthy sermons that Graham gave during his evangelistic crusades. They include the revival that first gave him national fame, an overseas speech that drew 1.1 million in a single day, and even a TED Talk.

Los Angeles in 1949 Expand | Collapse (Photo: BGEA) Crowds gather outside the "canvas cathedral" at the 1949 Billy Graham Crusade in Los Angeles where some 350,000 people heard Graham preach. Said to be the crusade that launched Billy Graham into national notoriety, the 1949 Los Angeles Crusade lasted eight weeks and drew approximately 350,000 people. Speaking at a large outdoor tent called the "canvas cathedral" that could seat about 6,500 people at a time, Graham declared, "I do not believe that any man, that any man can solve the problems of life without Jesus Christ." "There are tremendous marital problems, there are physical problems, there are financial problems, there are problems of sin and habit that cannot be solved outside the Person of our Lord Jesus Christ," said Graham.

Washington, D.C. in 1952 Expand | Collapse (Photo: BGEA) In an unprecedented act of Congress, Billy Graham is allowed to hold a service from the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 3, 1952. Thousands stood in the rain to hear him preach. Billy Graham held a rally in Washington, D.C. from Jan. 13 to Feb. 17, 1952, which included an evangelical gathering at the steps of the Capitol on Feb. 2. Two years before "In God We Trust" was on currency or "Under God" in the Pledge of Allegiance, Graham called for the creation of a "National Day of Prayer." "What a thrilling, glorious thing it would be to see the leaders of our country today kneeling before Almighty God in prayer," declared Graham during the Washington Crusade. "What a thrill would sweep this country. What renewed hope and courage would grip the Americans at this hour of peril." Later that year, Congress passed what became Public Law 82-324, which called upon the President of the United States to designate a National Day of Prayer.

New York City in 1957 Expand | Collapse AFP AFP/Getty Images Billy Graham, the American evangelist, preaches in May 1957 in Madison Square Garden in New York. Considered his longest and largest series of revival meetings, at least in the United States, the New York Crusade lasted 16 weeks and recorded approximately 2.3 million attendees. "On what was planned to be the final night of the Crusade (July 20, 1957), 100,000 people jammed Yankee Stadium to hear Billy Graham preach. At that time, it was the largest crowd in the stadium's history," explained the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. "Because of popularity, the New York Crusade was extended to Sept. 1, 1957. Nearly 2.4 million people attended the meetings and more than 61,000 made decisions for Christ." For the July 20 sermon, Graham preached from the books of Exodus and Joshua, specifically the passages where the Hebrews were told to choose between serving God and serving idols. "Tonight, I want to tell you before you leave Yankee stadium, you too shall have to choose, because there is no neutral ground concerning Jesus Christ," preached Graham.

Seoul, South Korea, in 1973 Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube/Billy Graham Evangelistic Association) Billy Graham, with the assistance of translator Billy Kim, preaches to an estimated 1.1 million people in Seoul, South Korea on Sunday, June 3, 1973. Over the course of five days in Seoul, South Korea, Billy Graham held what might be his largest crusade during his public career, with approximately 3.2 million people attending. On June 3, 1973, his final day in the country, Graham preached to an estimated 1.1 million people with a Korean preacher named Billy Kim serving as interpreter. In his authorized biography on Graham, John Pollock wrote that the large crowd present would have made it "easy to trigger a mass reaction." "He therefore made his invitation harder than usual. 'If you're willing to forsake all other gods, stand up,'" wrote Pollock. "There was a hush upon the audience at first. Then one here and one there arose, until thousands were standing. Billy led them in the prayer of accepting Christ. ...Then he said, 'counselors with your material, make your way back to those people who are standing.' Over 12,000 cards came in that day. Thousands more followed by mail ..."

TED Talk in 1998 Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube/TED Talk) The Reverend Billy Graham giving a TED Talk in 1998. It might be a surprise to many, but back in February 1998 Billy Graham delivered remarks at a conference hosted by the nonprofit TED. Short for Technology, Entertainment, and Design, TED Talks generally focus on experts with the topics of education, business, science, technology, and creativity. At the opening of his remarks, Graham admitted to those gathered that he felt like a "fish out of water" and "an owl out of the air." Graham's TED Talk focused on how while technology and science can improve lives, human nature can only improve through accepting Jesus Christ. "Have you ever thought about what a contradiction we are? On one hand, we can probe the deepest secrets of the universe and dramatically push back the frontiers of technology, as this conference vividly demonstrates," declared Graham. "But on the other hand, something is wrong. Our battleships, our soldiers, are on a frontier now, almost ready to go to war with Iraq. Now, what causes this? Why do we have these wars in every generation, and in every part of the world? And revolutions? We can't get along with other people, even in our own families."

9/11 Memorial Service Speech at Washington National Cathedral in 2001 Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association) The Reverend Billy Graham preaching at the 9/11 memorial service held at Washington National Cathedral on Friday, Sept. 14, 2001. Three days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that resulted in approximately 3,000 deaths, the nation mourned in a service held at Washington National Cathedral. Billy Graham was among the many prominent religious and political leaders to speak at the widely broadcasted service where he declared that the national tragedy "reminds us of the brevity and the uncertainty of life." "We never know when we, too, will be called into eternity. I doubt if those people who got on those planes or who walked into the World Trade Center or the Pentagon on Tuesday thought that it would be the last day of their lives," said Graham. "And that's why we each must face our own spiritual need and commit ourselves to God and His will."

'My Hope America' sermon in 2013 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Facebook/Billy Graham Evangelistic Association) In his last official sermon, released as a half-hour film on his 95th birthday, Billy Graham spoke on the themes of repentance and salvation that he had throughout his public career. Titled "My Hope America," the sermon encouraged American Christians to reach out to friends and neighbors in advance of the release of the film to have them watch it. "Our country is in great need of a spiritual awakening," Graham said in a voiceover put to footage of his preaching and life over the decades. "There is only one message that can change people's lives and hearts."