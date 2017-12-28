'Black Panther' News: Marvel Releases New TV Spot; Film to Highlight Female Characters

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Promotional image for 'Black Panther'

A new TV spot for "Black Panther" has been released.

Marvel Entertainment took to YouTube to share the 30-second clip, which opens with T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) explaining the Black Panther's responsibility to the world. His mother, Ramonda (Angela Bassett), tells him that it is his time to take over the throne since his father, T'Chaka (John Kani), perished in "Captain America: Civil War."

Apart from a lot of action, the TV spot also gives fans a glimpse into the world of Wakanda, as well as the threats the country and its king will face. M'Baku (Winston Duke) is the leader of a Wakandan sect that is against T'Challa's decision to engage with the outside world. Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), on the other hand, is a citizen of the country who was exiled and is now seeking to dethrone T'Challa.

The upcoming superhero film features an array of different characters. Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong'o, who play Shuri and Nakia, respectively, spoke to Teen Vogue earlier this month about their roles. Wright described Shuri, who is T'Challa's sister, as strong. However, she also has some vulnerabilities. Nakia, on the other hand, will be a little different from the version of the character in the original comics.

"My character, Nakia, was a departure from the character you see in the comic books," Nyong'o said of her character, who is T'Challa's former lover. "She's this independent woman, super patriotic but also very questioning of her society, and I liked that."

The film also highlights female empowerment and respect instead of the usual cat fights that are seen in a lot of Hollywood movies.

"In our story, there are so many different women holding their own space. Women may be in competition with each other, sure, but that doesn't necessarily mean there's an absence of love or respect," Nyong'o said of Shuri and Nakia. "You see them work together, and you see a dynamic that is really encouraging."

"Black Panther" will premiere on Feb. 16, 2018.