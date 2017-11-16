BlackWidow Ultimate News: Razer Releases IP54 Rating Mechanical Keyboard

Facebook/razer Promotional picture for the Razer BlackWidow Ultimate.

Razer has updated their mechanical keyboard to be water and dust resistant. The new BlackWidow Ultimate is now equipped with an IP54 rating, which will allow it to survive in the face of spilled drinks and dusty environments.

"We've never stopped making improvements to our gaming keyboards," says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder, and CEO in a press release. "The Razer BlackWidow Ultimate is now more durable than ever and our first mechanical keyboard to incorporate water- and dust-resistant features."

Further reports have also revealed that Razer's new mechanical keyboard features a backlit green LED keys, which can demonstrate effects, such as wave, ripple, starlight, and many others that the gamers can customize according to their preferences and needs. Moreover, the dimensions of the BlackWidow Ultimate indicated that it will likely fit most desktop spaces as it is 7.98 by 6.02 by 2.36 inches.

The backlight of the keyboard is limited to green, but it offers a 10-key anti-ghosting and full programming support. Razer also claims that it has a lifespan that lasts well above 80 million keystrokes, while also offering an actuation force of 50 grams for a grounded feel when using the keys.

It would be worth mentioning that its IP certification rating is not for prolonged exposure to liquid and dust. As such, fans are advised to immediately tend to the keyboard once liquid gets into the keys. It will still work, but for the sake of its longevity, proper is expected from the users. Furthermore, for those looking for other options, Corsair has also released a water-resistant keyboard, which has an IP32 rating and a price tag of $99.99.

The Razer BlackWidow Ultimate is now available online for $110. Although they have not given an official release date, fans are expecting it to land in physical stores by the end of the year.