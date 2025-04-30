Home News Boko Haram terrorists' killing spree leaves 7 dead, homes and churches set ablaze 'Please pray for God’s intervention'

ABUJA, Nigeria — Boko Haram terrorists on Monday attacked a predominantly Christian community in Borno state, northeast Nigeria, killing seven Christians and setting homes and church buildings ablaze, residents said.

The militants attacked Kwaple village in Chibok County, said area resident James Musa.

“Kwaple village in Chibok Local Government Area is under attack from Boko Haram terrorists. Please pray for God’s intervention,” Musa said, echoing text messages to Christian Daily International-Morning Star News from other residents.

Resident Ibrahim Adamu said seven Christian mourners at a wake were slain and several others severely injured by suspected Boko Haram insurgents. Modu Mustapha, chairman of the Chibok Local Government Council, confirmed the attack.

“On Monday at about 5 p.m., Boko Haram terrorists attacked Christians at a wake in Kwaple community,” Mustapha told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. “The attack on the mourners resulted in a stampede and pandemonium as these mourners were forced to flee as they were shot at randomly by the terrorists. Seven Christians, who were mourning, were killed during the attack carried out by Boko Haram, while many others were injured.”

The wounded were receiving hospital treatment. Mustapha said a number of church buildings were destroyed in the attack.

The assault was the latest in a wave of violence reflecting a resurgence of jihadist attacks in Nigeria’s northeast by Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Suspected militants reportedly ambushed and killed 10 civilians and two security officials in Borno state’s Gwoza area on April 26 and injured two others. Also on Saturday in Adamawa state, suspected Boko Haram militants reportedly killed 10 people and wounded several others in an attack in Kopre village.

On Monday, 26 people were killed when an improved explosive device detonated as two vehicles were traveling between Rann and Gamboru Ngala in Borno state.

Boko Haram, officially known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, seeks to impose Sharia (Islamic law) throughout Nigeria. The jihadist militant group based in northeastern Nigeria saw a split in 2016 that resulted in the emergency of ISWAP.

The name Boko Haram was long translated as “Western education is forbidden,” but the group says it should be translated as “Western civilization is forbidden.” Boko Haram insurgents believe other Muslims who do not join their jihad are infidels and thus justify killing them as well as “apostates.” This position is considered part of strict Salafi jihadism but not mainstream Islam.

Nigeria has remained among the most dangerous places on Earth for Christians, according to Open Doors’ 2025 World Watch List of the countries where it's most difficult to be a Christian. Of the 4,476 Christians killed for their faith worldwide during the reporting period, 3,100 (69%) were in Nigeria, according to WWL.

“The measure of anti-Christian violence in the country is already at the maximum possible under World Watch List methodology,” the report stated.

Nigeria ranked No. 7 on the WWL list of the 50 worst countries for Christians.

This article was originally published at Christian Daily International–Morning Star News