‘Breakthrough’ movie billed as ‘modern day resurrection story’ in new clip

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Golden State Warriors All-Star Steph Curry, the Rev. Samuel Rodriquez, and Chrissy Metz reflect on the power of prayer in new clip for the upcoming movie "Breakthrough" from 20th Century Fox and Devon Franklin.

“Breakthrough" tells the miraculous real-life account of Joyce and John Smith, a mother and son who rely on the power of prayer and the Holy Spirit during one of life's most tragic moments.

Chrissy Metz (“This is Us”) plays the role of Joyce and Marcel Ruiz (“One Day at a Time”) portrays her son, John, who fights for his life in a hospital bed before God answers the desperate mother’s prayer.

“I drowned for 15 minutes and was without a pulse for an additional 45. So in all, I was dead for over an hour,” John Smith said in a new promotional clip. “Mom came in, she prayed and instantly I had a pulse.”

Christian filmmaker DeVon Franklin (“Miracle From Heaven”) first heard of Smith's story while sitting in the green room at TBN studios. At the time, Rodriguez was interviewing Joyce, John, and their Pastor, Jason Noble, who shared their story. After the show, the Smiths and Noble talked with Franklin in the green room who connected them with a literary agent to help develop a book proposal.

“This movie is described as a medical miracle because just that one idea — patient died, mother prayed, patient came back to life.,” Franklin says in a newly released clip. “This is a modern-day resurrection story. True stories like this make the case for God,” he declared.

Metz said faith goes hand-in-hand with surrendering to God, and believes Joyce Smith's prayers were answered once she gave all her cares to God.

“Sometimes it's that complete surrender, where we see that miracles happen. It’s so moving,” she said in a recent interview with The Christian Post which was also included in the promo clip.

Curry, who signed on as an executive producer of the film, reflected on all the people who gathered around the Smith family in prayer.

“How people rallied around John and his family in their time of need. ...The power of community and the power of faith is strong and it’s something that this world needs through and through,” Curry maintained.

Rodriguez is also an executive producer for the film and concluded the video with the heartbeat behind the film.

“Prayer is the centerpiece of this story, people coming together. Praying, believing that God listens and answers our prayers, simply stated, prayer changes everything.” he ended.

“Breakthrough" released its first trailer in December and garnered nearly 40 million views in just days.

The Smiths' story first made national headlines in 2015, shortly after a bidding war began for the book proposal that was eventually won by Hachette books, and was used as the basis for the film.

Joining Metz in the cast is Topher Grace, who's best known for his role in the comedy series "That '70s Show." He plays Pastor Jason Noble who helps the grieving family through the ordeal. The cast also includes Josh Lucas as Brian Smith, Mike Colter as Tommy Shine, and hip-hop artist Lecrae.

"Breakthrough" was directed by veteran TV director Roxann Dawson ("House of Cards," "Scandal," "The Americans," and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”).

"Breakthrough" will hit theaters everywhere April 17, 2019.