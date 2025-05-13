Home News Christian mom Breanna Nix heads to 'American Idol' finale after showstopping Disney week

Christian mother Breanna Nix secured her spot among the top three competitors on “American Idol” on Monday night, performing “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” from “The Parent Trap” and “You’ll Be in My Heart” from “Tarzan.”

“I seriously have no words … I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude,” the 25-year-old singer wrote on Facebook. The artist will return to her hometown of Denton, Texas, on Wednesday for a parade and live concert on the downtown Square, which will be filmed for the “Idol” finale on May 18.

“This has been the most insane, amazing experience of my life. I’ve pushed myself in ways I didn’t even know I could, and to be in the TOP 3 because of YOUR votes?? That blows my mind. Thank you for believing in me. Denton… I’m coming home!!!"

"Let’s GO!!!,” she added.

The mother-of-one was among just three contestants to move on to the next round after 19 million votes were cast following the second night of a Disney-themed week. Other contestants to advance to the next round were John Foster and Jamal Roberts, while Slater Nalley and Thunderstorm Artis went home.

“I made it to the #Top3 because of YOU. Every vote, every message, every bit of love, I feel it all. THANK YOU,” Nix wrote on social media, sharing a video of her Monday night performance of “You’ll be in my Heart” from “Tarzan.”

On Sunday, Nix performed "Reflection" from “Mulan” as her Disney night song and "Like My Mother Does" by Lauren Alaina as her Mother's Day tribute.

Special guest mentor Lin-Manuel Miranda "challenged" her to keep her eyes open and let the audience in during the powerful moments of "Reflection."

“And then, when you get to ‘Who is that girl I see?’ let the rest of us in,” suggested Miranda, creator of “Hamilton.” “I’m going to challenge you to keep your eyes open for those last money notes.”

Following her performance, the judges praised her talent; Luke Bryan noted, "You are always in total control. You never look like you don't have total reign on your voice. That song was a perfect choice for you."

Lionel Richie commented, "You have poise and grace. What I'm loving the most is when you finally just stretch out. You make this song so emotional, so passionate, and the fact that you pull that off is amazing."

"I honestly was fighting back tears," said Carrie Underwood. "You just look like you belong exactly where you are."

Throughout her time on “Idol,” Nix has used her platform to highlight her faith, singing Brandon Lake’s “Gratitude” and Underwood’s “Jesus Take the Wheel.”

“You know, the show has been a wonderful blessing to me, but the hate sometimes on the internet,” Nix previously told Fantasia who was coaching her. “Being a Christian, there [are] a lot of opinions that come with it. You know, ‘That’s not what a Christian should wear,’ or, ‘That Christian shouldn’t sing a song like that.’”

“I had a comment that said, ‘She’s not a Christian anymore,’” she later added, “and it devastated me.”

Despite the backlash, Nix has been vocal about her gratitude and trust in God through each stage of the competition.

“I’m overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude,” she wrote on Facebook. “To God be all the glory,” she said. “I’ve pushed myself in ways I never thought possible, and the growth I’ve experienced — both personally and artistically — has been life-changing.”

For the "Idol" finale, the remaining contestants will be joined by performances from the Goo Goo Dolls, Good Charlotte, Jessica Simpson, Jelly Roll, Patti LaBelle, Salt-N-Pepa, Jennifer Holliday, Josh Groban, Brandon Lake, Myles Smith and Kirk Franklin. Judges Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie will also perform.