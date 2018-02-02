Bungie Lays Out Detailed 'Destiny 2' Update Roadmap

Bungie is keeping "Destiny 2" players in the loop by posting their plans for the future updates that they will be developing for the game. So far, this development roadmap covers season 2 up to the start of season 3 in May.

The new community update, which was posted by the "Destiny 2" development team this Wednesday, Jan. 31, was a follow up on game director Christopher Barrett's promise to keep the fans of the game well updated on what's coming next.

Bungie Humanity's last safe city has fallen to an overwhelming invasion force, led by Ghaul, commander of the Red Legion.

"We're following up on the conversation with a clearer outlook on when more features and content will arrive in the game. This roadmap contains a series of updates that are scheduled to land in the weeks and months to come," the developer team wrote in their announcement.

In the "Destiny 2" development roadmap that Bungie has laid out, season 2 will have three updates in the pipeline before it ends as season 3 takes over. The first update, version 1.1.2, has already been deployed, and it focuses on the Masterwork items and some raid rewards in the game.

Coming up next will be patch version 1.1.3, which will come out on Feb. 27, according to Polygon. The patch will be addressing some Strike gameplay changes, and at the top of the list are some much-needed revisions for Nightfall scoring and other High Score tracking features.

The new schedule looks to bring about a monthly patch schedule, as Bungie has version 1.1.4, the last for season 2, slated for March 27. The patch will focus on the game's sandbox gameplay as well as some Crucible elements, including some changes for Crucible ammo balancing and penalties.

With season 3 coming up later, patch 1.2.0 will bring in "A New Season of Content" in May. There are also a few interesting features coming up for this update as well, including Multi-Emotes, Private Matches and an increase in vault space.