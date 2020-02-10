Buttigieg awarded the most delegates from Iowa Caucus; Sanders a close second

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was awarded the most national delegates from the Iowa Democratic Caucus, confirmed the state party after reviewing results from some of the precincts.

Held last Monday, results for the Iowa Caucus have been complicated by problems chiefly centered on a newly released mobile app.

Following a review of 55 of the 1,765 precincts, or 3 percent of the precincts, the party announced on Sunday that they were allotting 14 national delegates to Buttigieg, 12 to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, 8 to U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, 6 to former Vice President Joe Biden, and 1 to U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

“Prior to reporting the totals, the IDP shared with each campaign the analysis of the submissions and any resulting corrections,” explained the Iowa Democratic Party.

“Corrections were made when the reported precinct numbers were inconsistent with the precinct’s official results, as signed by the precinct chair, secretary, and representatives of presidential campaigns.”

Results for the first-in-the-nation state contest for the Democratic presidential candidates were delayed due to technical problems associated with a mobile app used to record the votes.

The app was developed by Shadow Inc., a Democratic tech firm whose leadership has ties to the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

Shadow was paid around $63,000 by the state Democratic Party for the app, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Due to the complications, results for the precincts were released by piecemeal. Last Tuesday, with 62 percent of precincts reporting, Buttigieg led with 26.9 percent on state delegate equivalents, followed by Sanders with 25.1 percent.

Last Thursday, with 97 percent reporting, Buttigieg's advantage over Sanders narrowed, with him having 26.2 percent while Sanders had 26.1 percent, according to The Hill.

By the time 100 percent of precincts had reported, Buttigieg maintained his narrow lead over Sanders. However, the senator from Vermont had won the popular vote.

Buttigieg celebrated the first reported result last week, stating that "nothing can take away what happened on Monday, just an extraordinary moment for the movement that we have built."

Speaking at a press conference last week regarding the possibility of a review of the results, Sanders did not believe much would change about the results.

“What I expect will most definitely happen is that Mr. Buttigieg and I will end up with the same amount of delegates — 11 now, each probably a little bit more,” stated Sanders, as reported by the Washington Examiner.

“That's what will happen, ain't going to change, and what certainly is not going to change is the fact that in terms of the popular vote, we won a decisive victory.”

The next statewide contest will be the New Hampshire Primary, the first primary in the nation, which will be held on Tuesday.

According to an average of polls by RealClearPolitics accessed on Monday, Sanders leads the Democratic field with 28.5 percent, followed by Buttigieg with 22 percent, Warren at 12.3 percent, Biden at 11.5 percent and Klobuchar at 11 percent.