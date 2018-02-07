'Call of Duty' Rumors: Devs To Introduce 'Black Ops 4' With Nintendo Switch Port This Year?

Activision / Treyarch Promo image for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3"

The next "Call of Duty" game due to be released this year is rumored to be a follow-up to the "Black Ops" series and will have a port for the Nintendo Switch.

With a new year comes another new installment of the "Call of Duty" franchise. While its publisher, Activision, has yet to reveal any details about the next "Call of Duty" game, a recent information leak claims 2018 will mark the release of "Black Ops 4."

The report came from Discord streamer Marcus Sellars through a post on his Twitter page where he said: "COD 2018 is Black Ops 4 and is coming to PS4/Xbox/PC/Switch. It is set in the modern times and is boots on the ground."

As for the Nintendo Switch port, the rumored "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" will support some of the hybrid portable console's features including the High-Definition Rumble and motion controls. Sellars added: "The Switch version is also being ported by a company which is familar with COD games."

"Black Ops 3" was released in 2015 and was developed by Treyarch, the same video game company that developed the other "Black Ops"-titled video game installments of "Call of Duty" except for those that were released for handheld devices.

Meanwhile, it is also important to note that the rumored "Black Ops 4" will not be the first of its kind to be released on a Nintendo console. The first-ever "Call of Duty: Black Ops" game was launched on the Nintendo DS.

While the scoop from Sellars should still be taken with a grain of salt, it can also be recalled that earlier this year, Nintendo confirmed that Switch owners can expect a continuous flow of video game releases in the months and years to come supported by some of the biggest developers and publishers in the industry, which include Activision.

In a statement, Nintendo said: "Fans can also expect continued support from major publishers such as EA, Activision, Ubisoft, Capcom, SEGA, Take 2 and Bethesda, plus a growing catalog of quality content from indie developers."