Candace Cameron Bure details working on movie set during COVID -19, talks overcoming fear

Actress Candace Cameron Bure, who recently teamed up with the Salvation Army for a back-to-school giveaway, revealed what it's been like for her to be back at work in Hollywood during pandemic restrictions.

The “Fuller House” star, author and queen of Hallmark Christmas movies, was on set in Vancouver, Canada, during her interview with The Christian Post and shared candidly about how she is navigating the global coronavirus pandemic and staying encouraged while still working.

The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Christian Post: You are currently on set filming. How has that changed due to the pandemic restrictions?

Bure: It's been going really well actually. There are new protocols and things are a little bit slower, but it is actually a wonderful thing that they're slower because this whole business is usually like, “Hurry, hurry, hurry, cram in as much as you can.” And now we can't do that because we have these protocols to adhere to. So it's actually really nice; everyone gets a little extra time to do their job well and not be as rushed.

Of course, we're dealing with masks and shields and trying to stay six feet apart from everyone except when the actors are on camera. So it's definitely different but it is going, I think, as well as it could be going and we completed one movie and everything was wonderful. Our cast and crew was great and everyone was really healthy.

So now I start at the end of this week a new Christmas movie.

CP: Can you share about the projects you're working on?

Bure: I just finished our 14th “Aurora Teagarden Mystery,” which is on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel. And that one isn't going to be out till next year. But we're so excited that we got to at least get one more in at the end of this year because we have several more that we were supposed to film this year but things changed.

I start a new Christmas movie, it'll be my ninth Christmas movie for the Hallmark Channel. It's called “If I Only Had Christmas” and this movie's a little homage to the “Wizard of Oz,” which is my all-time favorite movie.

CP: Can you talk about how you overcome fear in this season of social unrest and a global pandemic?

Bure: God's Word is so important because I want to rely on God's truth and not the things that are swirling around in my head. Because we all have fears, we all worry so much. It's hard not to right now but God reminds us not to worry. He said, “What is it going to do? You're just wasting your time, there's nothing that we're going to do to actually help the situation. But instead, trust in me, I will take care of you. Don't you know that I know the amount of hairs that are on your head? I know the exact number. Don't you know that I take care of all the birds, the animals? Don't you think even more I will take care of you? Don't worry, I will provide what you need daily.” And God does and we all need to be reminded of that, I surely need to be reminded of it because our thoughts can consume us. That’s why it's important to go to truth and that's God's Word.

CP: The amount of information people have access to now has contributed to anxiety and depression. How do you help guard yourself in this social media age?

Bure: Yeah, I do agree. It's really hard. I think the biggest tool I've learned over the years is that you have to pull away at times, you have to take a break from it. I know that in December and part of January, I'm off social media. That's my time with my family and I want to be present every day. So it's really important whether you take a week off or you take weekends off, or you take one day a week off. You really need to do that and remove yourself from it, otherwise you just get so sucked in. I mean I know that from experience.

It's really important to get perspective because you're always looking at what normally is considered everyone's highlight reel, which is so easy to compare yourself and your own life to which can sometimes get you down. But there's also so much going on in the world that is really difficult. It's like watching the news every day. Sometimes you just have to turn it off and just be present with whoever that is in your life, your family, your friends, your children, whoever.

As far as for me, I really love the engagement with people. I love social media for all the positive reasons but you just have to remember that you're not going to please everyone. Not everyone's going to like you and there's always going to be someone out there, whether they're a troll or a real person that is just looking to make your day bad. It's just inevitable and you just have to let them go. You can't give them the attention that they're wanting or think that they deserve and don't focus on it. You just focus on the good, positive things that will bring you joy. Otherwise, just delete and block.

CP: How do you stay grounded in your Christian identity and not allow Hollywood, politics or social issues to become what you identify as?

Bure: It's different for everyone and of course, everyone's personalities are different so sometimes I don't always know how to answer this question or speak to it because I just know who I am. I know I am the daughter of God. I know I'm a child of God, and I have no doubt. So it is the foundation of who I am, but I don't know how to tell someone to get there. All I can tell you is spend time in the Word of God, spend time with God — in prayer, in the quiet, reading His word. But I just know. It doesn't mean that I don't have questions and I don't think sometimes, like, "My God, are you sure?" I'm grateful that I'm not God because obviously, I'd make a lot of bad decisions. He's God and I trust Him even though I don't always understand why.

I can't leave my relationship with God at the door, whether that's within my family, whether that's at work, whether that's on social media, whether I'm at Starbucks, getting a coffee and saying, "God bless you, thank you." It's just part of who I am in my everyday speech and I don't shy away from it. If someone doesn't like it, which like honestly, I never encountered that; someone doesn't ever say, "Don't say, God bless you to me." No one gets mad at that, but I've just made it a practice of being polite and kind and smiling and a lot of times I don't even have to say the words because people just see the positivity and the kindness and the love that comes from within. Then if they ask, I can say, "Yeah it's Jesus” and give Him the glory.