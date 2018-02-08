Carson Wentz Proposes to Girlfriend: 'God Is Doing Amazing Things'

(Photo: Carson Wentz/Twitter) Carson Wentz proposed to girlfriend Maddie Oberg at The Castle Post in Versailles, Kentucky.

Carson Wentz has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Maddie Oberg this week.

Wentz posted a picture with his fiancé on Twitter Tuesday, days after the quarterback's Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Even though 25-year-old Wentz was sidelined with an ACL injury during the big game, he glorified God for being able to give his girlfriend an engagement ring after earning a coveted Super Bowl championship ring.

"She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring, can't wait to marry my best friend," Wentz wrote Tuesday. "God is doing some amazing things and I can't thank Him enough!"

The NFL star proposed to his future wife at a castle near Lexington, Kentucky, called The Castle Post.

Matt Dawson, the owner of The Castle Post hotel, called Wentz an incredible person when speaking about the engagement that took place on his property.

"He's an incredible person and we are excited for Carson and Maddie and their new life together," he said in a Lexington Herald Leader report.

While Wentz hasn't been vocal about his relationship with Oberg, she has been spotted on his social media accounts since last year. After his ACL surgery last month, Wentz called his future wife a blessing.

"Surgery [check]. The comeback officially begins now," Wentz captioned a photo of himself in a hospital bed with Oberg by his side. "The Lord truly blessed me with this beautiful young lady to walk by my side and support me through all of this."

While it is unclear how the pair met, The New York Post, reported that Oberg is a former intern with Mission of Hope: Haiti. Wentz traveled to Haiti on a mission trip with the organization last year along with former teammate Jordan Matthews and some members of his church.

In September, the Eagles quarterback spoke about his support for the organization that worked to build a sports complex in Haiti.

"I believe in Mission of Hope's initiative completely, and I feel that this sports complex will be an incredible way for the youth of Haiti to have more opportunities to enjoy sporting competition, to further their education, to have access to healthy meals, and to enjoy being around a Christian community to help further their faith," Wentz previously told ESPN.