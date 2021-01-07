Celebrities send prayers to Dr. Dre after brain aneurysm; now in recovery Celebrities send prayers to Dr. Dre after brain aneurysm; now in recovery

Legendary hip-hop producer Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm on Monday and was rushed to the hospital. While news of his hospitalization circulated, celebrities flooded the internet with prayers and well wishes.

TMZ reported, “Our sources say the 55-year-old music mogul is stable and lucid, but doctors don’t know what caused the bleeding and they are doing a battery of tests.”

Thousands of fans and supporters immediately began sharing posts on social media, wishing him a speedy recovery. Several of his Hollywood peers also turned to prayer for the beloved music mogul.

Among those praying is N.W.A.’s own Ice Cube.

“Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre,” he tweeted along with a photo of the two of them posing when Ice Cube was given his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson, also chimed in, saying, “I didn’t want this to be my first tweet of 2021 but I had to stop working just to say I just prayed for Dr. Dre and his family. Me and my family are with you.”

Others in hip-hop such as Juicy J shared his intent to pray as well.

“Noooooo not Dr Dre praying for a speedy recovery,” the Three 6 Mafia rapper wrote with some prayer emojis.

Other celebrities also turned to the power of prayer on Dr. Dre’s behalf.

"Praying for you my Brother," LeBron James posted on social media after learning of the hospitalization.

Another baseketball icon, Magic Johnson, also wrote online, "Cookie and I are praying for our friend Dr. Dre to make a full recovery! Get well soon my friend!"

NFL star Russell Wilson tweeted, "Prayers up for Dr. Dre."

The producer posted a message on Instagram thanking everyone for their love and support.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" the message read.

