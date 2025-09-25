Home News Chaplains group in battle to cut ties with Anglican Church in North America

A chaplains agency body is attempting to end its affiliation with the Anglican Church in North America; however, the denomination is claiming that it cannot legitimately do so.

The Jurisdiction of the Armed Forces and Chaplaincy, an endorsing agency for Anglican chaplains established in 2014, sent a letter on Monday to ACNA Archbishop Steven Wood stating that they were terminating their affiliation with the denomination.

The letter, written by JAFC Chairman David van Esselstyn, also informed Wood that he "may not meet nor contact our member Chaplains or use the trademark Anglican Chaplains."

While the short letter did not list the reasons for the disaffiliation, a JAFC spokesperson provided information to The Christian Post on Wednesday, explaining that it involved the reported mistreatment of JAFC Bishop Derek Jones.

According to an FAQ document provided to CP by the JAFC spokesperson, Jones has been the victim of “a targeted attack” by Wood, allegedly because Jones had “been critical of errors, missteps, and mismanagement within the Archbishop's office.”

For his part, Wood said in a letter released Tuesday that the situation between ACNA and the JAFC began in the summer, when ACNA leadership “received credible complaints regarding Bishop Derek Jones, alleging abuse of ecclesiastical power.”

“These complaints did not involve physical or sexual misconduct, nor did they involve any doctrinal concerns,” wrote Wood. “Nevertheless, they were concerning because abuse of ecclesiastical power violates the trust that is essential for effective ministry.”

Wood claimed that when he met with Jones regarding the allegations and requested that the JAFC oversee an investigation “in accordance with the standard disciplinary procedures outlined in Title IV of the ACNA Constitution and Canons,” Jones refused.

In response to the reported refusal, Wood issued a “temporary inhibition,” a measure that restricted the ability of Jones to carry out his duties as a bishop for 60 days.

“We are deeply disappointed and saddened that Bishop Jones has chosen to respond in the fashion he has to our province’s effort to investigate credible complaints of misconduct,” Wood said in a statement emailed to CP.

In his letter, Wood maintained that JAFC “remains a canonical ministry of the Anglican Church in North America” and thus “does not have canonical authority to withdraw from” the denomination.

JAFC disputes the claim that they cannot cut ties with ACNA, with a JAFC spokesperson providing CP with a press release in which the jurisdiction argues that, as they were originally part of the Anglican Church of Nigeria, they retain a special status allowing for disaffiliation.

Additionally, the JAFC FAQ document claims that Jones was actually cooperating with the proposed investigation into the accusations of abuse until JAFC officials concluded that “the request was unlawful and intentionally violated the ACNA's canons.”

Regarding the chaplaincy endorsement program for the denomination, a representative of the ACNA Provincial Office told CP via email that ACNA-ordained chaplains “retain their orders and endorsements unless they choose otherwise.”

“Archbishop Wood has convened the College of Bishops to take the initial steps needed to ensure necessary protections are in place for ACNA chaplains,” explained the office.

“Archbishop Emeritus Bob Duncan and Bishop Jay Cayangyang will provide episcopal and pastoral oversight for the chaplains of the SJAFC until a new bishop is elected.”

The office also noted that they were “in communication with the U.S. Department of War Office of Chaplaincy Services to make all necessary notifications to ensure our chaplains’ endorsements remain valid and uninterrupted during this period of transition.”