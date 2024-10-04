Home News UK Charity Commission launches inquiry into Barnabas Aid

The charity regulator for England and Wales has launched a statutory inquiry into a charity that supports persecuted Christians.

The Charity Commission claimed it had identified several "serious concerns" regarding the compliance of Barnabas Aid — also called Barnabas Fund — with charity law and its use of charitable funds.

The inquiry will investigate allegations of unauthorized payments to current and former trustees, as well as to related parties.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

In addition to considering concerns around spending records and "possible unmanaged conflicts of interest," the inquiry will also "explore the influence of non-leaders on decision-making."

Other areas to be taken into consideration are allegations that the charity's founders might exert inappropriate control or influence over its operations, and questions as to whether its current structure and relationship with a U.S. subsidiary called Nexus are "in the best interests of the charity."

The inquiry was launched last month but only formally announced today. The Commission had earlier opened a regulatory compliance case into the charity but escalated it to an inquiry due to the concerns.

As part of its investigation, the Charity Commission has temporarily restricted Barnabas Fund's ability to make transactions over £4,000 ($5,250). It said the measure had been put in place "to protect the charity's significant income and assets," which the Commission said amounted to more than £21 million (over $2.7 million).

Originally published at Christian Today