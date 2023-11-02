Boston Children's Hospital rakes in $1.4M in taxpayer money for 'gender transition services'

Boston Children's Hospital raked in more than $1.4 million in reimbursements from the Massachusetts state government for transgender health "services" from Jan. 1, 2015, to May 1, 2023.

The Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) of Massachusetts confirmed that $1,411,242 worth of state taxpayer money flowed into the hospital's coffers for the "gender transition services" provided to young patients at its Center for Gender Surgery, according to a letter sent to The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF).

Such services were defined as "physician's services, inpatient and outpatient, hospital services, surgical services, prescribed drugs, therapies, etc.," according to the letter.

Boston Children's Hospital is adjacent to Harvard Medical School and has boasted of rolling out its Gender Multispecialty Service (GeMS), which it described as "the first major program in the U.S. to focus on gender-diverse and transgender adolescents."

"Since that time, we have expanded our program to welcome patients from ages 3 to 25," according to the clinic, which stoked public outrage last year after video leaked by activist Chris Elston showed a clinician suggesting children as young as 2 years old could be transgender.

The Journal of Clinical Medicine, associated with the National Institutes of Health, documented that from 2017 to 2020, the hospital performed 204 transgender surgical procedures, which included 65 double mastectomies on underage girls.

According to a page that has since been scrubbed from the Boston Children's Hospital website but remains archived, the hospital explained that "chest surgery" was available to patients 15 years old and older with two letters from medical health professionals.

"Gender affirmation" surgeries at the clinic included two forms of phalloplasty for those who were at least 18 years old, and males who desire a vaginoplasty had to be at least 17 years old, according to the site. All three genital-related procedures required three letters from medical professionals.

According to the hospital's Transgender Reproductive Health Service, it currently offers "management of bleeding, pelvic pain, or other gynecologic concerns for people on gender-affirming testosterone therapy," "menstrual suppression," contraceptive care, and "gender-affirming hysterectomies" for patients over the age of 18.

"[D]ilation therapy and care of neovaginas for people who have undergone gender-affirming vaginoplasty" is also provided.

The children's hospital also offers resources for children as young as 13 years old regarding "tucking" and "binding," as well as hormone therapy, according to its website.

Boston Children's Hospital did not respond to The Christian Post's request for comment regarding the scope of which procedures were reimbursed by Massachusetts taxpayers.

Transgender medical procedures have skyrocketed in recent years, with the JAMA Network medical journal indicating earlier this year "a remarkable increase" in the number of Americans aged 12 to 40 seeking them.

The journal observed that the number of patients seeking inpatient transgender procedures nearly doubled from 2000 to 2005, then doubled again from 2006 to 2011.

From 2016 to 2020, the number nearly tripled — from 4,552 in 2016 to 13,011 in 2019, before declining slightly to 12,818 in 2020.

Overall, 3,678 — or 7.7% — of those patients were between the ages of 12 and 18, according to the journal.

The study also noted that a little more than 25% of those seeking such procedures obtained them through state-funded Medicare.