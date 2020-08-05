Chip and Joanna Gaines announce 'Fixer Upper' reboot on Magnolia Network

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Home renovation experts Chip and Joanna Gaines are bringing back their beloved TV show “Fixer Upper” in a reboot for their Magnolia Network.

The series, featuring the famous Christian couple, will begin airing episodes in 2021 with the launch of Magnolia Network. The network is replacing Discovery’s DIY Network.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

“Fixer Upper” ended in 2018 after five successful seasons on HGTV. It became one of the most-watched cable telecasts in 2017 as homeowners across the country took to renovating and decorating their homes in true Gaines fashion. At the time, Chip and Joanna announced they were ending their show to focus on their family.

However, Magnolia Network President Allison Page told Deadline this week that the married couple unexpectedly shared their idea of bringing back the show.

“We did not expect it or see it coming, and it’s a wonderful, wonderful surprise,” Page said.

The Gaines also shared the news in a statement, saying, “The day we wrapped our final episode of ‘Fixer Upper,’ we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again.”

The couple admitted that they both realized making renovation projects on-screen had become a “permanent fixture” in their hearts.

“We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon.”

In a blog post penned by Chip, the demolition expert said, “We’re gearing up to start filming again, and I’ll be honest, Jo and I feel like a couple of kids trying our best to keep down a few butterflies. But we are mostly just giddy about getting the band back together again so we can share the story of these families and their homes with you.

According to reports, the couple will continue filming in their home town of Waco, Texas, and there will be 10 episodes for the new season.

Page, who first met the couple seven years ago, explained to Deadline that the couple's "authenticity, relatability, family focus and zest for life [is what] made America fall in love with them."

The Magnolia Network will also feature several new shows, mostly consisting of home renovation and food shows, including: “Bespoke Kitchens," “Family Dinner” (hosted by Andrew Zimmern), “Restoration Road,” “The Fieldhouse,” “Super Dad” (starring Taylor Calmus), “Home Work," "The Lost Kitchen,” “Inn the Works,” “Growing Floret,” “Home on the Road,” “Self Employed” and Brian Patrick Flynn’s docu-follow series.