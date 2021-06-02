Chris Pratt honors fallen soldiers, says right to free expression was 'paid for in blood’

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt took to Instagram on Memorial Day with an emotional post honoring the sacrifice paid for by the blood of American soldiers.

“America’s exceptional armed forces have altered the course of the world for the better. … They are the good guys," Pratt captioned a photo slideshow featuring images of servicemen and loved ones who have lost soldiers. "They run to the sound of gunfire."

The 41-year-old actor, an outspoken Christian who often shares his faith online, penned a lengthy tribute to those who have served in the U.S. Military.

"Please, look at each one. Pause, give them your consideration," he said of the picture collection, which showed families mourning at caskets and headstones.

"America's exceptional armed forces have altered the course of the world for the better. From the Union Army defeating slave owning confederates, to the Greatest Generation and her Allies vanquishing the Nazis or our special operators hunting down the perpetrators of 9/11. We count the names of each fallen soldier lest they be countless. They are the good guys. They run to the sound of gunfire," Pratt continued.

"They know pain and suffering we never will. They have given us the most free and decent society planet earth has ever seen. We run the risk of losing that decency when we fail to instill gratitude in the minds of our youth or the perspective of what it actually means to be free - should they never learn of the selfless sacrifice of our armed service members in the face of oppressive evil," he added. "So join me in showing support for our fallen. Take a quiet moment to really consider the sacrifice."

The outspoken “Tomorrow War” actor then directed his message to anyone who might want to criticize his words.

"And if you use the comments section on posts like this to ***** and moan about America please understand there are countries in the world where criticizing your government will get you killed or imprisoned. Criticism is a right and necessity in amending the flawed systems of man. So by all means, let your voice be heard. But never forget your right to free expression is paid for in blood,” Pratt maintained.

"May God give their souls rest, and may they live in our memories this weekend and always," he concluded.

Pratt, who married Kathrine Schwarzenegger in 2019, received several responses from fellow celebrities who praised his tribute.

"Deeply moving. Thank you to the troops and their families for the sacrifice," actor David Oyelowo wrote.

His mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, added: "So well said Chris thank you For sharing these photos and this message we all owe deep gratitude to those who lost their lives For us and their families who are left behind we must hold them on this day."