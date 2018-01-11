Christian Bale Says 'Terminator: Salvation' Is His Biggest Career Regret

Reuters/Lucas Jackson British actor Christian Bale, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "The Fighter," arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011.

"Terminator: Salvation" star Christian Bale has revealed that signing on for the movie was one of his biggest regrets in his career. In a recent interview, Bale revealed that he only took on the role of John Connor in the 2009 movie out of spite and so that he could prove his detractors that they were wrong about him.

In a recent podcast, the actor said that he rejected the offer to play the role thrice before ultimately accepting it, and that the only reason he had at the back of his mind when he accepted it was that he wanted to silence his detractors. According to him, he wanted the movie to turn out well from the moment he accepted the role, but during production, it became clear to him that it was not going to happen.

"It was an unfortunate series of events involving the Writers Strike, involving Jonah Nolan, who was able to come on and really start to write a wonderful script and then got called away for a prior commitment that he had. It's a great thorn in my side, because I wish we could have reinvigorated that, and unfortunately during production you could tell that wasn't happening. It's a great shame," said Bale.

He went on to reveal that before the movie went into production, several people were telling him that he should not take the role of Connor because he could not do it. The moment he realized that the words of his haters were already too much to bear, he gave the project a go. "I started to go, 'Oh, really? All right, well, watch this then," he told himself.

The fourth movie in the saga, "Terminator: Salvation," never got a sequel, but it was rebooted to feature Arnold Schwarzenegger instead. The movie was supposed to set up a trilogy, but because it did not turn out well at the box office, those plans were scrapped.