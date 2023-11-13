'The Inside Story': Christian College takes on Education Dept. after historic fine

The largest Christian university in the United States is taking on the U.S. Department of Education after the agency levied against the school the heftiest fine in departmental history.

Christian Post reporter Jon Brown joined the latest edition of "The Inside Story" podcast to discuss his recent interview with Grand Canyon University President Brian Mueller, who says GCU has no intentions of paying the federal government $37.7 million for alleged deceptive advertising practices.

"The amount of the fine is absolutely ridiculous, but the point is, whether it was one dollar or $38 million, we're not paying a dime," Meuller told Brown. "We are the most transparent institution in the country."

Brown discusses this development and the Education Department's separate fining of Liberty University, which is also one of the largest Christian schools in the U.S.

Listen to understand the details, implications and more:

"The Inside Story" takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what's driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

