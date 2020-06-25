Christian group urges believers to take action, stop release of ‘demonic’ film depicting Jesus as lesbian

The Christian Film & Television Commission is calling on Christians to sign a petition demanding that the upcoming film "Habit" be pulled ahead of its release due to its “blasphemes” depictions of Jesus Christ.

"Hollywood is set to release yet another outrageous and blasphemous movie featuring Jesus Christ. This time portraying Christ as a woman who engages in a myriad of inappropriate and salacious acts while also serving as the romantic foil for the main female character," says the petition, which as of Thursday afternoon has been signed by over 137,400 people.

The film stars Paris Jackson, daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson, who portrays a lesbian "party girl with a Jesus fetish who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun," Eonline reports.

Ted Baehr, founder of Movieguide and the Christian Film & Television Commission, a nonprofit organization dedicated to redeeming the values of the mass media, said the film crosses a line "that should not be crossed."

"Usually, we like our audience to be the judge. We present them with information and we want them to judge whether it's worthwhile for their family,” Baehr said in an interview with The Christian Post on Wednesday.

“We do have some lines that nobody in the entertainment industry should cross and that's our opinion. This is a line that should not be crossed. The same line that should not be crossed for movies that have pedophilia, and the line of blasphemy, which is exactly what this is,” he maintained.

Along with Jackson, “The Habit” also features actors Bella Thorne and Gavin Rossdale.

“The interesting thing about the movie is I know many of the people involved. Bella Thorne has come and presented at our gala and said that she was a Christian. So what do you do with that? She's a wonderful person. So now she's gone off the deep end like many of these people who come to the gala and tell me they’re Christian and their family goes to church,” Baehr said, referring to the annual Movieguide awards gala held in Hollywood, California.

"The writer [Suki Kaiser], is the daughter of a missionary in Thailand so it's really weird," Baehr continued. "They're not making this movie without knowing that it's blaspheming Jesus. They're actually taking Jesus, who they claim to know as a missionary daughter and the people who are involved in it, and are actively blaspheming.”

Baehr further expressed concerns that the film will confuse and mislead younger generations.

"It creates a lot of problems because I've taught cognitive theory and development at a university. Young kids are going to be influenced by it,” Baehr warned.

“You wouldn't dare tell the story of Muhammad being a lesbian, of Buddha being a lesbian. So this is very strange that people who came from the Christian background are doing something that's going to be so offensive to Christians, and so destructive to the faith of young children whose faith is being destroyed every day,” he said. "You're actively attacking Jesus.”

"It's demonic for people of faith to write a movie and star in a movie which is actively betraying the God and Creator of the universe as something perverse, something degraded, something that's seducing young people. It's just evil,” Baeher said.