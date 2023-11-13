Christian groups provide relief to thousands impacted by Hurricane Otis in Mexico

Samaritan’s Purse and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency are among the Christian groups providing critical aid to the thousands affected by last month’s Hurricane Otis in Mexico, which unexpectedly intensified to a Category 5 storm, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, particularly in the city of Acapulco.

Samaritan’s Purse dispatched its 757 aircraft from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Mexico City on Nov. 2, carrying 22 tons of relief supplies, the Evangelical group said, adding that the supplies were destined for Acapulco.

A third airlift delivered an additional 19 tons of supplies, including roofing materials and water filters. Samaritan’s Purse said it has provided more than 68 tons of relief items to Acapulco.

The Rev. Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, emphasized the urgency of the situation. “This hurricane took everyone by surprise and left thousands in desperate need of basic necessities,” he said.

The aircraft was loaded with essential items such as plastic tarps, solar lights, buckets and household water filters. The organization aims to assist 3,200 families. A subsequent flight carried additional aid, including Spanish Bibles, roofing supplies, cooking kits, hygiene kits, jerry cans and water purification systems, which can produce clean drinking water for up to 40,000 people daily.

The devastating effects of Hurricane Otis were exacerbated by the destruction of power lines in Acapulco, leading to a failure of the existing water system, the group said.

Samaritan’s Purse’s efforts have been supported by the Mexican government, which is aiding in transporting these supplies to Acapulco’s hardest-hit areas, the group said, adding that its Disaster Assistance Response Team, in collaboration with local church partners, was on the ground, distributing aid and food to survivors.

Hurricane Otis, which struck the eastern Pacific with unprecedented force on Oct. 25, has been noted as the strongest hurricane to hit the region. The storm, which rapidly evolved from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane, resulted in significant damage. High-rise hotels, over 270,000 homes, and numerous churches in Acapulco were destroyed.

The hurricane claimed over 45 lives, with a similar number of individuals still missing.

Pastor Hassan Villegas, a resident of Acapulco who survived the storm, described the devastation as overwhelming.

“I walked into the end of the world. ... Hope was drained out of me,” he was quoted as saying. The arrival of Samaritan’s Purse brought him significant relief, he said.

In partnership with 15 local churches, Samaritan’s Purse has distributed over 10 tons of food to more than 30,000 people.

ADRA has also been active in Mexico following the hurricane, mobilizing rapidly to aid over 3,000 people with free satellite internet services and immediate cash assistance.

Rubén Ponce, ADRA’s country director for Mexico, highlighted the agency’s non-stop efforts to deliver critical assistance in Guerrero, one of the hardest-hit states.

Elián Giaccarini, ADRA’s emergency response coordinator for the Inter-America Division, emphasized the importance of emergency economic assistance, which allows affected families greater flexibility and supports local businesses, laying the foundation for community recovery and resilience.

ADRA said it is also focusing on medical services, particularly for vulnerable children and women, through mobile clinics in partnership with UNICEF.

David Poloche, ADRA’s regional director for the Inter-American Division, expressed the agency’s commitment to increasing efforts to assist the most vulnerable families and thanked donors and partners in these efforts.