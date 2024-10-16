Home News Christian groups launch first National Week of Prayer at over 100 locations

Over a hundred events will be taking place throughout the week as Christians join together for the first National Week of Prayer for the U.K. and beyond.

It has been organized in just a few months with the backing of a number of organizations, including the Evangelical Alliance, Open Doors, 24-7 Prayer and London City Mission.

Over a thousand Christians, networks and groups have signed up to pray for the U.K., the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, from Oct. 12-20.

Events will be taking place in churches, community centers, beaches, castle grounds, parks and other locations.

There will also be online prayer watches, livestreamed midday prayers, and night vigils to allow people to participate virtually.

The flagship event of the week is an in-person prayer gathering at the Emmanuel Centre in Westminster on Oct. 16.

Prayers throughout the week will be focused on spheres of influence like government, healthcare, education and business.

"This coordination and firepower has been a miraculous movement led by the Holy Spirit," said organizers.

"We continue to receive multiple testimonies of others who have been called to pray at the same time, even receiving inspired worship songs from around the nation, all with similar themes.

"The oneness and unity of the Body has been inspiring as all have been willing to lay down brands, logos and agenda and join hands under the banner of the National Week of Prayer humbling ourselves to corporately pray and ask the Lord to heal our land."

Originally published at Christian Today