Home News Christian life coaching conference tackles stress, burnout, 'compassion fatigue'

ALLEN, Texas — Welcome to the Hope Together conference, where hope flourishes and healing begins.

The conference, held Sept. 26-28, brought together a vibrant community for an inspiring three-day journey centered on mental health, stress management, and personal growth through a Christian lens. Attendees dove into more than 50 workshops, exploring critical topics like crisis response, resilience, and life coaching.

With a strong focus on tackling burnout and compassion fatigue, this event offered essential tools and support for ministry leaders and individuals seeking renewed strength and purpose.

One notable session was "Self-Care 101," hosted by Christian counselor Michelle Nietert. During the workshop, participants engaged in discussions about managing stress and overcoming feelings of weariness. The session highlighted the importance of renewing the mind and resisting worry, drawing on biblical principles.

Nietert, passionate about the subject, shared insights with a predominately female audience on recognizing personal and professional burnout, reinforcing that these concepts are often echoed in many Evangelical church services.

Many of the speakers at the Hope Together conference are also ICCI board members, including Nietert, who spoke about what she described as a looming “mental health crisis” among America’s young people, with as many as one in three receiving a mental health diagnosis by the time they’re 18.

“A lot of times, a lot of Christians feel like, well, they know Jesus, and they know their Bible. And I think those are great things. My kids are very involved in that,” she said. [...] “My kids are really involved in community. My daughter leads worship at our local church. My son serves at the children's ministry with the little ones.”

Still, Nietert added, sometimes even actively serving in your local church isn’t enough to guarantee a desired outcome.

“I have parents who are in my office devastated, saying we've homeschooled, we Christian school, we've done all these things,” she said. “How did this happen?”

Prominent speakers at the conference included Lee Strobel and Nick Vujicic, both influential figures in Christian media. Strobel, who discussed recent Gallup poll findings indicating that American church membership has fallen below 50%, highlighted a global trend of curiosity about spirituality, which sees 200 people each second searching "Is God real?" online, suggesting that this search for meaning could point to a deeper spiritual instinct.

Vujicic, founder & CEO of Life Without Limbs and known for his motivational speaking and personal story of overcoming physical challenges, emphasized the need for compassionate caregiving within the Christian community. He leads NickV Ministries, which partners with Hope for the Heart to equip individuals as effective caregivers for those facing difficulties.

Approximately two-thirds of certified life coaches worldwide are women, according to International Christian Coaching Institute (ICCI), which co-hosted the event. This reflects a significant growth in the field, with life coaching becoming a multi-billion-dollar industry. ICCI aims to help individuals align their goals with biblical principles and find purpose through a structured coaching approach.

During the workshop, participants shared personal stories, emphasizing the realities of parenting and the demands of modern life. This interactive environment prompted reflections on the challenges of relying solely on personal strength versus seeking divine support.

As discussions evolved, attendees expressed a desire for a more relational approach to ministry, moving beyond traditional organizational structures. The conference underscored the importance of community and support among Christians as they navigate life's complexities.

The Hope Together conference illustrated a growing recognition among Evangelicals for the need for mental health resources and peer support, fostering an environment where shared experiences can lead to greater understanding and collaboration. Next year's event is scheduled for Sept. 25-27, 2025.