Christian mother whose daughter was slain by illegal immigrant asks God to ‘push back at the enemy’

WASHINGTON — The mother whose daughter was viciously raped and slain by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador prayed with the White House press office Wednesday before recounting in graphic detail how her daughter was murdered.

“This is probably going to be one of the highlights of my life, being able to be a part of a prayer meeting at the White House, because there’s no greater God than the one that we serve,” Patty Morin prayed before addressing the nation.

“And because there’s no greater God, He has a purpose and plan for all of us being here at this moment in time,” she added. “And even the death that happened to Rachel is part of His purpose.”

Morin, who later joined President Donald Trump and prominent Christians during an Easter dinner in the Blue Room of the White House, further asked God to "push back at the enemy and cause confusion in their camp."

Morin’s prayer came moments before an impromptu briefing during which the soft-spoken mother explained the viciousness of how illegal immigrant Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez used rocks to kill her 37-year-old daughter, Rachel, on a Maryland trail in August 2023.

Martinez-Hernandez, who was among the millions who crossed the border illegally that year during the Biden administration, was found guilty earlier this month by a jury in Harford County, Maryland, of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense and kidnapping related to Rachel’s death.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour, according to local Fox 5.

The press at the White House were silent and some reporters cried as Morin described her daughter’s violent, humiliating end. She noted detectives did not at first reveal to her family the gruesome details of Rachel’s death, which she noted involved her being dragged 150 feet into a tunnel where Martinez-Hernandez raped her as blood poured from her head.

"This person took my daughter so violently and so gruesomely and so graphically that they sealed the pictures because I don't want my granddaughters to see these pictures," she said.

She said Rachel’s “beautiful face [was] bashed in,” and much of her brain hemorrhaged.

“He picks her up, he throws her against the wall,” Morin said of what Martinez-Hernandez did to Rachel. “Blood is gushing from her head. Her hair is soaked in blood. They showed us pictures of her body against the wall, the blood outlined her body, and you could see where the blood ran down around her as he was raping her.”

“And then he threw her down and raped her some more. And then he strangled her, because he didn’t want her to be able to live to tell the story,” she added.

“There wasn’t one inch of her body that didn’t have some kind of injury,” she said.

After White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shot down a question from a reporter in the mostly silent briefing room, some reporters spoke up to thank Morin before she turned to them and urged them to tell the truth about the rampant violence that has poured into the United States because of unrestrained illegal immigration.

“Please tell the truth,” she said. “Tell the truth. Tell how violent it really is.”

“It’s more than politics,” she added. “It’s about national security. It’s about protecting Americans. It’s about protecting our children.”

Morin later met in the Oval Office with Trump, who hugged her and noted how she had “been through hell.”

“Your daughter is looking down proud of you, you know that,” Trump told her.

Morin’s remarks before the press came a day after Leavitt slammed mainstream media “outrage” over the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran migrant and accused MS-13 gang member sent to his home country’s Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT) prison over a previously admitted “administrative error.”

Leavitt has pushed back against descriptions of Garcia as “a Maryland father,” and contrasted the attention he has received with Rachel Morin.

“It is despicable that many in the fake news media and the Democrat Party are more outraged over the deportation of an MS-13 illegal alien criminal than they are over the rape and murder of American women and children by illegal aliens who should have never been in our country in the first place,” Leavitt said.

White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung later noted that neither MSNBC nor CNN carried the briefing with Morin, choosing instead to cover stories unflattering to Trump.