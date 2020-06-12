Christian singer pens 'honest' song about anger, guilt for not doing more for black friends

Christian artist Micah Tyler recently released his second album, New Today, but given the current outcry for racial equality in America, the singer decided to pen a new song to honestly share his feelings with his black brothers and sisters.

Like his Christian music peers, Tyler was supposed to be on tour this spring, and while he and his family are quarantining at home in Texas, the musician posted his new song on Instagram because he believes music is of vital importance right now for all to find refuge, comfort, and peace while so many in the nation are in pain.

“I have struggled for the words this past week. I’ve felt sad, angry, confused, sickened, but more than anything I’ve just felt helpless,” Tyler wrote on Instagram with the premiere of his new song “Honest.”

He shared that he used Blackout Tuesday to “reflect, pray, and pause.” The singer spent time asking “God for the eyes to see what is going on and how I can represent the Kingdom in the middle of so much hurt.”

After reading and researching to help educate himself on the plight of his black brothers and sisters in America, Tyler said he was led to the Bible.

“I came across this scripture: ‘So stop telling lies. Let us tell our neighbors the truth, for we are all parts of the same body,’” he said, quoting Ephesians 4:25.

“It stopped me in my tracks. I was born and raised in the South and have seen the cruelty and the disgusting effects of racism firsthand. I’ve never used racial slurs, never hated someone because of their skin color, never tried to punish someone because of their race or tried treating someone different because of the side of the tracks they grew up on.

“But there have been times that I’ve been silent when I should’ve spoken up. I’ve looked the other way when others have been in pain. I’ve made a few posts, felt hurt for my hurt friends, but I feel guilty because I could’ve done more.”

After having an honest conversation with God, Tyler grabbed his guitar and rewrote the words to an old song of his.

“This is my apology and my promise to my black friends. I know that we might have to have hard conversations. I know this won’t be easy. I know it might hurt as we find out how to love each other and find peace for us all. But I’m here with you,” he declared.

“There are parts of the Body of Christ that are hurting and I want to see God heal all of this together. And that’s the honest truth.”

Tyler told The Christian Post this week that the response he's received from the song has been "overwhelmingly positive."

"I think there are a lot of people like me who believe there are real problems in this country when it comes to racial inequality but they don’t know what they can do to help. I am not racist but I am learning that if I want to be part of the change I also need to be against racism. So I am praying, listening, and asking questions to my black friends on how I can love them and help," Tyler told CP. "This song was a promise to start doing it."

Listen to Tyler’s full song on Instagram.