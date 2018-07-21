Christian Singer Riley Clemmons Debuts New Music Video on Ashton Kutcher's A Plus

(Screengrab: YouTube/Riley Clemmons) Riley Clemmons seen making the video for "Broken Prayers" posted on YouTube December 14, 2017.

Christian singer Riley Clemmons debuted her new music "Hold On" This week on a website co-founded by actor Ashton Kutcher.

Clemmons' music video for her single "Hold On" premiered exclusively on A Plus Thursday. According to the video's description, the song conveys a message of hope and perseverance.

In the video, Clemmons, who has a brand partnership with Beats by Dre, is seen facing adversity head on. She runs through rain, fire and darkness, ultimately crosses the finish line.

"Stepping into who I am as a young woman and a child of God and finding my own identity through that, is really the core of all the songs I've written," the 18-year-old said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

"I constantly have to remind myself that perfection isn't the goal. I find a lot of motivation rooted in the idea that I'm a work in progress, and that's OK. In the hard moments, I try to pause and ask myself why I wanted to chase this dream in the first place," Clemmons said in an interview with A Plus. "I believe that there's light at the end of the tunnel. I believe that there is always a reason to hold on."

Clemmons is gearing up to release her first full-length project with Capitol CMG on Aug. 3. The LP was spearheaded by the breakthrough hit "Broken Prayers" that garnered 14 million global streams and her newly released "Better For It," which was streamed more than half a million times in just 10 days.

This fall, Clemmons will join Christian artists Danny Gokey and Tauren Wells for "The Hope Encounter" tour with dates from coast to coast from September through November.

Kutcher launched the A Plus site in 2014. In 2016, Kutcher and his team entered into a partnership with the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand, which is known for "sharing stories that spread happiness, inspiration and hope."

To pre-order Clemmons' self-titled album, click here.