Christmas 2017 News: Non-Traditional Holiday Colors, Ornaments are Decorating Trends for 2017

Christmas decorating trends for this year are about breaking away from the traditional.

While many people are expected to flock to the stores on Friday, Nov. 24, to avail of huge discounts on a wide array of items in the Black Friday sale, some will be busy decorating all ready for the Christmas season. However, those who have yet to purchase their holiday embellishments for this year and want to be updated with the Christmas decorating trend for 2017 are expected to depart from the usual red and green decorations as reports claim blush is the popular holiday color for Christmas 2017.

"Just like fashion, home decor goes through colors that are trending... right now blush is a huge color and we've incorporated it into ornaments, blush pillows. Blush looks beautiful with metallics, silver or gold or copper," said Diane Fogerty, owner of Savvy on Clayton Road in Ladue, in a recent interview with KSDK.

For people who love the concept of White Christmas, though, white is pretty much a trend this year as well. According to decorating experts, white ornaments of different shades and textures are also an in-thing for the holidays this year. However, those who opt for the color are advised to blend their white Christmas ornaments with other metallic baubles, such as gold and silver, to make their holiday embellishments more chic.

Meanwhile, although blush is definitely not one traditional Christmas color, it is not the only thing that is expected to be a trend in Christmas decorating this year. According to reports, more and more people are also opting for decorating pineapples in lieu of the traditional pine tree as a Christmas ornament this year. Reportedly, searches for "pineapple Christmas trees" on Pinterest have increased by 3,406 percent this year as compared to last year.

However, as pineapple Christmas trees are not big enough to accommodate presents under them, some people still opt for the traditional pine trees, faux or otherwise, as their Christmas centerpiece. With a little creativity and the right ornaments, such as net lights and palm leaves, they can still make the pine tree to look like a pineapple Christmas tree and still be in the trend.