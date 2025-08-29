Home News Christopher Watts, father who murdered pregnant wife, 2 daughters says he’s forgiven by God

Christopher Watts, a Colorado man who was found guilty in 2018 and then sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two daughters, Bella and Celeste, says he’s now a changed man, thanks to the Gospel, and he believes God has forgiven him.

Watts, now 40, shared his thoughts on the state of his soul in letters to a female pen pal, as cited by the Daily Mail.

“I am a new man,” he declares in one letter. “I am not the person who committed those horrible acts. 2 Corinthians 5:17 says, ‘if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.’ That's me. I'm a new creature.”

He further added that: “I know that God does not see me as a sinner who killed his family; he sees me as His child. I have confessed my sins. I am forgiven. The hardest thing I have had to do was to forgive myself.”

Watts has been claiming since 2019 that he found God after sharing his experience with investigators in a federal prison.

“I never knew I could have a relationship with God like I do now ... it's like the amazing grace with all of this, but I just wish nobody had to pay any kind of price for this,” he said in the interview cited by Business Insider.

“There was this one church service — the only one I've gone to in here — and [the pastor] said you're not defined by one moment in your life. And I think people are defining me by one moment in my life. They don't know what happened before and what can happen later.”

Watts, who is serving his sentence at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin, is a former petroleum worker. He murdered his family at their home in Frederick, Colorado, when his wife was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy they had planned to name Nico.

In his letter to his pen pal, Watts said his judgement was clouded by an affair he was having with a co-worker at the time, Nichol Kessinger.

“I have always taken full responsibility for what I did, even though I was misled by a wicked woman. She was a harlot, a Jezebel who led me astray. Who spoke sweet words of destruction,” he wrote in the letter. “But I will let God have his justice with her. I was weak and I let her cloud my morals and my judgement.”

He explained that even though it took him a while to forgive himself for his crimes, he is now finally at peace with himself.

“God has separated me from my sin as far as the east is from the west,” he wrote.

“But forgiveness of self is another matter entirely and it has taken me years to find my peace, the peace that passes all understanding,” he added. “I am finally at peace with myself.”