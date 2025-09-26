Home News Christopher Yuan's arms ‘getting stronger,’ but still 'numb from chest down’ after emergency surgery

Theologian and bestselling author Christopher Yuan has begun his road to recovery following emergency surgery in an effort to treat paralysis caused by a fall at home.

An update posted to Yuan’s X account on Thursday evening explained that “Christopher got some help standing today,” noting that he was showing some improvement.

“His arms are getting stronger, though he has no grip in his right hand and very little movement in his left. His legs remain weak. He estimates about 30% strength in the right and 1% in the left. He is still numb from [the] chest down,” explained the update.

The post also thanked supporters for their “outpouring of love and prayers” since the medical emergency was first announced, stating that Yuan’s family has felt “immensely blessed.”

“Words are not adequate to express our gratitude,” the post stated, which asked supporters to donate to Yuan’s Holy Sexuality NFP instead of sending flowers “in order to help us complete our two upcoming video series for preteens and children, and make them affordable for every family.”

On Monday, Yuan's X account tweeted that he “had a fall at home this morning, and cannot feel/move his legs” and that he was transported to a local medical facility.

A follow-up tweet later on Monday reported the accident involved Yuan falling "upside down on the teeter inversion table with a heavy swing, and that heavy machine fell on his chest."

Yuan’s mother, Angela, posted an update on Tuesday morning to his X account explaining that Yuan was scheduled to undergo surgery later that day to treat the paralysis and that, by that point, Yuan was “paralyzed from the neck down.”

By Tuesday evening, Yuan’s X account announced that the author of Out of a Far Country and Holy Sexuality was “out of surgery and recovering in good spirits,” and that “Christopher already has some movement in his hands, arms and toes, as well as some feeling in his legs.”

Yuan is scheduled to enter rehab at the hospital for the next two to four weeks, according to the update, and is then expected to require at-home rehab for the next four to six months.

A professor at Moody Bible Institute, Yuan released a book in 2011 titled Out of a Far Country: A Gay Son’s Journey to God, A Broken Mother’s Search for Hope, which sold over 100,000 copies.

The 2011 memoir was based on Yuan’s transition from being a sexually promiscuous and openly gay drug dealer to becoming a practicing Christian who no longer identifies as homosexual.

Earlier this year, Yuan and his ministry, Holy Sexuality, sued Asana, Inc., over the California-based technology company’s refusal to give them a 50% nonprofit discount on project management software because of the religious nature of his ministry.

In July, the Alliance Defending Freedom, which helped to represent Yuan, announced that the company’s OpenAI would remove the policy barring religious nonprofits from receiving a 20% discount on a ChatGPT subscription.