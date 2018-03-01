'Chrono Trigger' Fans Downvote PC Port Reviews on Steam

"Chrono Trigger" is just about one of the most prominent RPG titles of the 90s, and fans were in for a pleasant surprise when Square Enix put out a PC version of the classic game on Tuesday, Feb. 27. That surprise would soon give way to disappointment soon, though, as fans discover a rather untouched iOS and Android version of what should be a much more powerful platform.

Square Enix has put out "Chrono Trigger" to the Steam games distribution platform as a limited edition release, with the classic game available until April 2 only. With every purchase of this limited release for the PC, the company is also giving away a set of bonuses with the game.

Steam/Square Enix Square Enix surprised classic RPG fans by releasing "Chrono Trigger" on PC via Steam, which turned out to be a straight port of the mobile version of the game.

The add-ons include a specially edited "Chrono Trigger" medley soundtrack that puts together "Far Off Promise," "Wind Scene," "Battle with Magus," "Corridors of Time" and "Chrono Trigger" into one piece, as the game's Steam page lists out.

There's also a set of liner notes from noted composer Yasunori Mitsuda, along with six high-resolution wallpapers for the PC. All these extras were not able to salvage the reviews of the game, though, which now sits at "Mostly Negative" on Steam.

"This is a garbage port. Nobody ever asked for poorly upscaled graphics where the tiles don't even align," one reviewer noted, echoing what many other "Chrono Trigger" fans have been saying since the game came out for the PC.

The PC version, and presumably the iOS and Android version, comes with high-resolution fonts, some updated textures and a graphics filter that reduces the blockiness of the game graphics. Fans are divided over the supposed improvements to the graphics, but Square Enix does not provide additional graphics options to turn them off, as Polygon noted.