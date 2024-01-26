Home U.S. Church security guard's neck slashed in public urination altercation: 'I’d give my life'

A New York City church security guard whose neck was recently slashed says that he'd give his life to help parishioners as police say the suspect resorted to violence after the church security guard reprimanded him for urinating outside the church building.

John Mach, a security guard for the Roman Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception in Manhattan's East Village, required 16 stitches on Jan. 21 after his neck was cut with a box cutter by a man whom police are still trying track down.

Mach, who was safeguarding the church on Sunday, told WABC-TV the altercation ensued after he spotted the man urinating outside the church building while standing in between two cars.

The 56-year-old said he immediately approached the man and offered him the option to use the church bathroom. But, the man refused the offer, uttered some curse words and swung at Mach.

"I told him, 'You're not supposed to do this. You can't urinate here,'" Mach was quoted as saying, adding that he found the man's behavior to be a sign of disrespect to congregants heading in and out of the building on that day.

"If he would have asked me, I got the key to the bathroom, I'll let you go. Why do something like that?"

Mach said the man threatened him. As a result of the threat, Mach punched the man.

Following Mach's punch, the man walked away, leaving Mach thinking the worst was finally over.

However, Mach, who was still guarding outside the church on East 14th Street near First Avenue, said the man returned two hours later adorned in a different red coat and holding a box cutter in his hand.

The man then proceeded to sneak up behind Mach with an angry vengeance.

"He left, changed his clothes, and out of nowhere he came and sliced me while my back was turned helping a lady in a wheelchair down the ramp," Mach told The New York Post. "I left the lady where she was, ripped my longjohn, tied it around my neck and chased him."

As blood gushed out of his sliced neck, Mach said he chased the man down the block. But the suspect managed to get away before Mach could stop him.

Mach reportedly walked to nearby Beth Israel Hospital, where he received medical attention.

Mach, who was once in critical condition, said that he suffered a wound "close to the arteries." He told The New York Daily News that he is not ready for Heaven quite yet.

"God does not want me there so soon — so here I am," he said.

The security guard, who has already returned to his job, added that he will keep defending the church and its congregation for as long as he can.

"I'm not letting anyone in the parish get hurt," he told The Post. "I'd rather give my life."

Police officials say a person of interest has been identified from a video, though no suspects have been arrested, Pix11 reports.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the New York Police Department (NYPD) through the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

In the local area near East 14th Street, residents have reportedly been issuing multiple complaints of retail theft, panhandling and reports about mentally unstable and mentally disturbed people.

New York City Council member Carlina Rivera, representing the East Village and other neighboring areas, spoke to Pix11, stating the "safety concerns at East 14th Street and First Avenue is a top priority for her office."

"I have brought resources to this block, including homeless outreach, additional sanitation services, and harm reduction from Bellevue Hospital, and am appreciative of the efforts of the 9th and 13th Precincts for their work in the area," Rivera said.

"This problem demands a comprehensive and holistic solution, and I look forward to working collaboratively with the mayor's office on addressing the ongoing challenges on this thoroughfare."