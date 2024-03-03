Home News Churches, Christian leaders unite to form The Danbury Institute, advocating for religious liberty and life

A coalition of leading churches, Christians and organizations across the U.S. have launched an organization seeking to revive an effectual Christian worldview in a country increasingly sympathetic to the “sexualization of children, abortion on demand, and the infringement of religious liberty.”

The Danbury Institute, officially announced on Feb. 29, draws inspiration from the Danbury Baptists of the 18th century, advocating for a renewed engagement by Christians in national leadership roles to steer public policy and opinion toward a direction that aligns with Judeo-Christian values.

The Washington, D.C.-based coalition is poised to challenge and question, "Who will stand for life and liberty?" as it seeks to influence culture and public policy to preserve God-given rights.

Under the guidance of an executive team, a board of trustees and an advisory council chaired by Richard Land, president emeritus of Southern Evangelical Seminary and executive editor of The Christian Post, The Danbury Institute aims to affirm and preserve the rights to life and liberty. The organization seeks to uphold the free exercise of religion, inspire informed citizenry involvement and promote Judeo-Christian values as foundational to a free and prosperous republic, according to its website.

“I am both honored and humbled to endorse and recommend The Danbury Institute. Never has our beloved country more needed to be reminded of her founding values of soul freedom and religious liberty so bravely defended by our 18th century Danbury Baptist ancestors. I pray God's manifold blessings on their noble efforts to protect and restore our sacred liberties,” Land said in a statement.

The Danbury Institute's operational strategies, led by COO Collin Hain, will focus on informing and empowering churches and pastors to actively participate in governance. By advocating on behalf of Christian voices in Washington, the organization aims to ensure that Judeo-Christian values continue to inform the nation's future.

In its first six weeks, even before its official launch, The Danbury Institute has been active in advocacy efforts.

In Ohio, the organization played a key role in overturning the veto of the SAFE Act, which aimed to protect children from trans procedures and maintain gender-specific spaces. The Institute has also been involved in national movements, such as the March for Life in Washington and efforts to oppose legislation that is harmful to family and religious values.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has echoed the sentiments driving The Danbury Institute, framing the cultural divide as a choice between what she terms "normal and crazy."

The Institute's CEO, Scott Colter, emphasized the urgency of their mission, stating that the status quo can no longer be tolerated and that Christians must actively defend the nation's values for future generations.

“For far too long, Christians have sat idly on the sidelines, satisfied with the status-quo,” said Colter. “The status-quo can no longer be tolerated. We are watching in real-time as the sacrifices our great grandparents made to defend our nation are squandered right before our eyes. As a father, I am not ready or willing to say to my children that we gave up and let go of our great nation before it could be preserved for them. We have to stand up and say that we respect life, we love liberty, and we will expend effort, time, and treasure to protect them.”

