Spate of churches, pro-life offices torched, vandalized nationwide since Supreme Court leak: list

Following Politico’s report of a leaked draft opinion in the U.S. Supreme Court case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization indicating that a majority of justices seem inclined to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, multiple churches and pro-life advocacy organizations have been burned, looted and vandalized by abortion extremists.

However, not every act of vandalism is explicitly tied to outrage over the leaked Dobbs draft. Here is a list of churches and pro-life organizations that have been vandalized or had items stolen from them since the May 2 publication of the Politico story. The most recent acts of vandalism are listed first. The list will be updated as more vandalism takes place.

Oregon Right to Life: Salem, Oregon

A statement posted by the pro-life organization Oregon Right to Life Monday announced that “In the late evening on Sunday, May 8, the offices of Oregon Right to Life were attacked.” The group noted that “An individual used incendiary devices, one of which exploded and caught the building on fire.”

“The office was vacant at the time and no one was harmed. Fire and police departments responded quickly, minimizing damage to the building.”

Holy Rosary Church: Houston, Texas

In a Facebook post Monday, Holy Rosary Church in Houston, Texas shared a message from Friar Mariano Veliz. Veliz posted a picture of the words “Pro-choice is pro-life!” spray-painted on the doors of the church, accompanied by the caption “This is what the angry, hateful anti-Catholic pro-choice activists did to our church last night.” Veliz added that “these people painted the same message on our side doors as well.”

St. Bartholomew the Apostle Catholic Church: Katy, Texas

Father Christopher Plant of St. Bartholomew the Apostle Catholic Church in Katy, Texas took to Twitter Monday to announce that “Our tabernacle was stolen last night.” Adrian Fonseca, a producer for a Catholic radio network provided an update on Twitter Wednesday: “They found the tabernacle at a Burger King. Appears to be cracked open. Stole Our Lord and left behind the Gold. Clearly was not stolen for the money, but for something far more precious.”

In a subsequent tweet, Fonseca asserted that “things are more complicated” because the “tabernacle was stolen a second time.” He maintained that “police have the faces and plates of the two sets of thieves,” adding “[they] predict they will have it in custody within 24 hours.”

First Care Women’s Health: Manassas, Virginia

The Washington, D.C. ABC affiliate WUSA aired a report on vandalism that took place at First Care Women’s Health, a pro-life pregnancy center in Manassas, Virginia. Becky Sheetz, the CEO of First Care’s parent company Life First, explained that “in one section, it said liars, another one said fake clinic and the other one said ‘abortion is a right.’” A tweet from Rev. Dean Nelson of the pro-life group Human Coalition indicates that the vandalism took place Sunday.

Unfortunately, a Pregnacy Resource Center in Northern Virginia was vandalized last night.



This charity lovingly provides support & practical supplies to women no matter what they decide. And yet, they’re targeted with hate, intimidation and destruction. Sad! pic.twitter.com/E1U2Jro1YC — Rev. Dean Nelson (@RevDeanNelson) May 9, 2022

Wisconsin Family Action: Madison, Wisconsin

An Incident Report compiled by the police department in Madison, Wisconsin stated that “Flames were seen coming from” the headquarters of the pro-life organization Wisconsin Family Action “shortly after 6 a.m.” on Sunday. According to the report, “A Molotov cocktail, which did not ignite, was thrown inside the building. It also appears a separate fire was started in response. Graffiti was also found at the scene. No injuries have been reported.”

Pictures of the vandalism, posted to Twitter by Alexander Shur of the Wisconsin State Journal, showed the phrase “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” painted on an exterior wall of the facility and a fire-damaged office with books scattered across the floor. A group of pro-abortion activists referring to themselves as Jane’s Revenge claimed responsibility for the attack and vowed to engage in further acts of vandalism in addition to calling for pro-life organizations to disband.

BREAKING: Somebody vandalized and allegedly threw Molotov cocktails into Wisconsin Family Action’s — an anti-abortion rights group — Madison office, writing w/ graffiti, “If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either.”



Story TK pic.twitter.com/6Wfnyeh9hQ — Alexander Shur (@AlexanderShur) May 8, 2022

Loreto House: Denton, Texas

Loreto House, a pro-life pregnancy center in Denton, Texas, has also experienced pro-abortion vandalism in recent days. A tweet posted by North Texas Catholic on Sunday reported that the facility was “vandalized this weekend.” “helps women (and men) from their child’s conception until age 3 with material goods, parent education, and emotional and spiritual support.”

Pictures of the vandalism reveal the roadside sign advertising the facility emblazoned with the phrase “Not a clinic” and the same phrase painted on the front door of the organization. Additional graffiti on the building proclaims “Forced Birth is Murder.”

Loreto House in Denton was vandalized this weekend.

The pro-life pregnancy center helps women (and men) from their child's conception until age 3 with material goods, parent education, and emotional and spiritual support.

About their work with families:https://t.co/gV0QgHEcLipic.twitter.com/mj2R0nSpIS — North Texas Catholic (@NTCatholic) May 8, 2022

Concerned Women for America: Alexandria, Virginia

Security camera footage obtained by Fox News reveals an unidentified male vandalizing the headquarters of the pro-life organization Concerned Women for America in Alexandria, Virginia over the weekend. The video footage reveals the perpetrator repeatedly flipping off the security camera and urinating on the doors and windows of the facility in addition to ripping the intercom system and security camera from the wall.

Images of the vandalism provided to The Daily Wire reveal urine stains on the ground-level doors and windows of the facility along with the exposed wires from the intercom system that the vandal left behind.

Here's images of the vandalism and urination provided to The Daily Wire by CWA. pic.twitter.com/j0Nusz1aWA — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 10, 2022

St. John XXIII Catholic Parish: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins Police Services in Fort Collins, Colorado announced on Facebook Saturday that “around 1:15 a.m. on May 7, an unknown person spray painted the front doors of [St. John XXIII Catholic Parish] and broke exterior glass panels.” A parishioner of the church posted a picture of the vandalism on Twitter Saturday. The phrase “My Body My Choice” was painted on the church doors.

Our Church this evening before Mass. A lone dude did it. Makes what he spray painted even more stupid. The coward even wore a mask. ???? pic.twitter.com/8o5qn407TI — Mary Callan (@DrMaryCallan) May 8, 2022

St. Joseph’s Priory: Armada, Michigan

Last week, St. Joseph’s Priory, a Catholic Church in Armada, Michigan, was vandalized with graffiti, although the messages did not include any reference to abortion. Pictures of the vandalism, posted on Twitter, reveal that graffiti reading “Gay” was painted on the sign advertising St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church & Academy. A sidewalk featured graffiti reading “FAG Republicans Dead.” A door at the church was painted with the number “666” and the word “FAGS.”

Another door had a pentagram drawn on it. Pillars at the church had the words “suicide” and “big d***” painted on them. A message extending from an exterior wall of a building on the campus to adjacent doors had the number “666” next to a heart symbol alongside the word “big” on top of a picture of male genitalia.

Another Catholic Church vandalized in America.



This was at St. Joseph’s Church in Michigan yesterday… pic.twitter.com/Eu25vnX2Nb — Governor Reilly ???????? (@realDaveReilly) May 6, 2022

Sacred Heart of Mary Church: Boulder, Colorado

The Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder, Colorado was vandalized Tuesday, one day after the publication of the Dobbs draft. A news report from local news outlet Denver7 showed video footage of the vandalism, which included the spraying of the phrases “My Body My Choice” on the doors of the church and “Abortion Saves Lives” on its exterior walls. The church also had several windows broken and statues of the saints featured on the exterior of the property defaced.