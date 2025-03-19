Home News 'It's a shame': Pastor expresses disappointment after council votes to end prayers before meetings

A local Christian leader in the city of St. Albans has criticized a vote by the council to scrap prayers before official meetings.

Sinead Howland, a Liberal Democrat who sits on St. Albans city and district council, proposed an end to the practice of saying prayers before meetings on the grounds that members of the council shouldn't “feel like an outsider in their own chamber.”

The controversial proposal was approved with 25 votes in favor and 20 against.

The Rev. Peter Crumpler, who serves at St. Paul’s Church in the city, told the BBC that the decision was a great disappointment and a shame.

Crumpler also noted that, far from being an inclusive measure, the decision actually serves to exclude people of any faith at all.

"This isn't a decision taken against the Christian community, it's a decision to make the council meetings no-go areas for religion," he said.

"Although many people in St. Albans would have a faith, and many people in St. Albans would be sympathetic to faith, the council is saying 'No, we want no overt space for this in our council meetings,' and I think that's a shame."

Many English councils begin their meetings with prayers by a local religious leader. They are not always Christian in character.

Howland defended the move, not only on grounds of inclusivity, but also on the basis that removing the prayers would supposedly create a “neutral and professional environment where all members can begin their work on equal footing."

Instead of prayers led by a religious leader, council members will be allowed to observe a minute’s silence to pray and reflect privately if they wish.

Last week, members of Howland’s Liberal Democrat party were reminded to “be liberal” after a number of cases in which it was accused of breaking equality legislation against Christians and those with “gender critical” beliefs.

This article was originally published at Christian Today