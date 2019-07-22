Co-founder of Christian nonprofit Water Mission drowns in 'tragic accident': 'The world has lost an angel'

The co-founder of a Christian humanitarian group which provides clean, safe drinking water to thousands of communities around the world in the name of Jesus has drowned in a “tragic accident.”

Molly Greene, who co-founded the Charleston nonprofit group Water Mission, died on Wednesday during a trip to the Bahamas with her family. The death of the 72-year-old was ruled an “accidental drowning,” according to a statement by the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina.

“No words can describe this heartbreaking loss for our family,” Molly’s son, George C. Greene IV, president of Water Mission, said in a statement. “We mourn the loss to our family. We know that a larger global family mourns with us and celebrates her life, as she blessed so many around the world. We ask for your prayers and request privacy at this time.”

Greene, the former operator of an environmental engineering company in Charleston, set up Water Mission along with her husband George after learning of the devastation in Honduras during a visit following Hurricane Mitch in 1998, according to the Water Mission website.

The trip “opened my eyes to the magnitude of the global water crisis and led us in 2001 to establish Water Mission, a Christian nonprofit based in North Charleston,” Greene wrote in November 2018.

The Christian engineering ministry designs, builds and implements safe water, sanitation and hygiene solutions for those in developing countries and disaster areas.

Over the last several decades, the nonprofit has installed more than 2,000 safe water stations across the world, giving 4 million people in 55 countries access to clean and drinkable water. It also provided clean water to communities in the states, sending assistance to Flint, Michigan, during the water crisis there.

“We approach all our work with a sense of urgency and a commitment to excellence,” reads the Water Mission website. “Our faith and our belief in the sanctity of life compel us to develop and implement the best technologies and community development programs so that, through our work, God will be honored and glorified and lives will be transformed for eternity.”

The group says its mission is to “honor God by developing, implementing, and sharing best-in-class safe water solutions that transform as many lives as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Following the news of Molly’s death, several pastors reflected on her tremendous faith and dedication to the “least of these.”

The Rev. Jeffrey Miller, rector at St. Philip’s Church where Greene and her husband were members, told the Post and Courier that the couples’ humanitarian work mirrors the words of Jesus Christ.

“They reached out to the least of these and they made a difference, and it’s a difference that transcends Charleston and transcends the world,” Miller said. “It flows from their faith and it was genuine.”

The Rev. Isaac J. Holt Jr., senior pastor of Royal Baptist Church, said Greene’s dedication to her work stemmed from her faith.

"You couldn't tell Molly 'No' because Molly wanted to do the right thing and she wanted to do it right now," Holt Jr., whose church partnered with Water Mission, told LIVE5News.

“My heart is broken, God knows best, God knows He put her here for a season and He called her home but surely the world has lost an angel.”

On social media, Water Mission wrote, “Please pray for the Greene family as we all mourn the loss of Water Mission co-founder, Molly F. Greene.”