‘Colors of Character’: Renowned artist survives gang, drug abuse to break down walls of racism ‘Colors of Character’: Renowned artist survives gang, drug abuse to break down walls of racism

Artist Steve Skipper defied all the odds in his life to grow up to create paintings that have broken barriers between whites and blacks in America. Skipper shares his life's story in the upcoming film “Colors of Character” and the movie’s trailer is premiering exclusively on The Christian Post.

As a teenager, Skipper was a member of one of the nation's most notorious gangs. But an encounter with Jesus Christ changed his life forever. Today, he's a prolific artist known for his sports, equestrian, portraiture, and Christian artwork.

Led by God to hone his craft, Skipper's meticulous style of super-realism has opened doors for him to be the first black artist in the United States to create works commissioned by NASCAR, the University of Alabama, the PGA, PBR, and to have unveilings at the MGM Grand and the Monte Carlo in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Chelsea Piers in New York City.

“Colors of Character: An Artist’s Journey to Redemption” is narrated by Skipper and is based on his life's journey. The documentary also features interviews with key figures in his life, including ministers, athletes, and civil rights icons.

"I feel so honored that God opened the doors to share my testimony through ‘Colors of Character.’ My story is one of hope — God giving me a way out of severe gang violence and drug abuse, into a story of abundant life,” Skipper told The Christian Post on Wednesday.

He added, “I hope my story helps others seek to understand God’s purpose for their life, and then not question the journey when God orders your steps in a way where something doesn’t make sense. God has a plan; we just have to be willing to show up!”

“Colors of Character” will be in theaters nationwide on Nov. 11 through a partnership between Collide Distribution and Iconic Events.

"Steve’s story is a reminder that we can never wander so far away that God’s love cannot reach us. But it’s also a reminder that when God gives you a calling, it’s our responsibility to steward that gift and be faithful to the opportunities given to us,” Director Chris Danielson said in a statement to CP.

“In today’s world of disruption and chaos, Steve’s story reminds us that we serve a God of unity and redemption. We’re so excited to share this amazing journey of redemption with the world,” Bob Elder of Collide Distribution added.

“Colors Of Character” hits theaters nationwide on Nov. 11.