Comedian John Crist's new song 'Check Your Heart' climbs the charts

Christian comedian John Crist took a slight departure from his regular comedic skits to release a new song and video that is currently No. 2 on the iTunes Christian charts.

His catchphrase “Check Your Heart” has become a movement on social media and he has now capitalized on it with his song, “Check Your Heart,” featuring 1KPhew, Nobigdyl. and DJ Mykael V.

“They do it in the dark so you never know/ you should check your heart with a stethoscope/ Why you trolling? Check your heart/ stop that strolling check your heart/ take control and check your heart/ make it known and check your heart,” the song's chorus says.

The song, although comedic, has garnered wide support from Crist's followers. It currently takes second place on iTunes behind Lauren Daigle, whose crossover single has the support of both mainstream and Christian listeners.

Crist’s Insta-story feed has been flooded with videos of fans both young and old dancing to his catchy tune.

The single comes just days after Crist and his new girlfriend, country star Lauren Alaina, announced their relationship on "The Bobby Bones Show." Alaina, the runner-up on the 10th season of "American Idol" was on the program last week, promoting her new single “Ladies in the ’90s.”

“This is my boyfriend, John Crist,” Alaina announced. She revealed that they became acquainted when she responded to one of Crist's Instagram videos to comment that he was funny.

Crist's comedy skits have amassed over 500 million video views and his last successful stand-up comedy tour sold out in most cities. He is known for bringing humor to the Christian community in videos he posts on Facebook like "Christian Mingle Inspector," "Church Hunters" and "Uber Christian." The 34-year-old was also named by ChurchLeaders.com as one of the top comedians to watch. He's known for having performed alongside some of the biggest names in secular comedy, including Dave Chappelle, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah.