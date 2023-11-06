Comedian Rob Schneider converts to Catholicism, vows to show 'Christ's forgiveness'

A famous comedian has announced his conversion to Catholicism and repentance for what he characterized as a failure to show “Christ’s forgiveness” to those he disagreed with.

Rob Schneider, a “Saturday Night Live” alumnus known for starring in the comedy movies “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” and “The Animal” as well as his multiple appearances in Adam Sandler movies, announced on X on Oct. 31 that he had converted to Catholicism. Schneider’s post, which coincided with his 60th birthday, began with a declaration that “I am the luckiest man in the world” and featured shout-outs to his wife, Patricia, and their three daughters, Elle, Miranda and Madeleine.

I want thank ALL of the lovely people for their kind birthday wishes for me today on my 60th birthday.

I am the luckiest man in the world.

I have a wonderful partner in life, my beautiful wife Patricia and three lovely daughters; Elle, Miranda and Madeline.

Today, I am reminded… pic.twitter.com/DcNq5dZBwu — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 31, 2023

“Today I am reminded of what Dr. M Scott Peck told me over 30 years ago: At 40, you feel like you can conquer the world and there’s a sense that nothing can stop you,” he wrote. “But at 60 you realize the very real fragility of life and [the] temporariness of it all. A humbling knowledge that there is indeed a time limit for all things and that God’s design though perfect, is precious far beyond its brevity.”

Toward the end of his post, Schneider told his followers, “I am a new convert to Catholicism.” The comedian indicated that his new faith had changed his perspective on life, as he offered “my apology for my lack of Christ’s forgiveness to my fellow man.”

“I was so angry at the people who shut down the schools and indeed the world and coerced others to do things against their will which hurt many people deeply,” he recalled. “I offer my unconditional forgiveness and amnesty.”

Schneider outlined several examples of people he believes need forgiveness without naming them directly. “How can I stay mad at the famous singers who would not let others into his Broadway show unless they had an experimental jab,” he asked, referring to the COVID-19 shots. “I will never forget how kind he was to me and my friends when he was the musical guest on SNL.”

“How can I continue to hold a grudge against the actor who shamed people like me but has been such a great example for other actors to never give up and keep fighting for their dreams. How can I still be mad at the lovely actress that said she could no longer be friends with people like me who didn’t ‘get’ it, knowing how incredibly kind she is with every child she meets.”

Schneider said he was “humbled” by his Filipino-born mother, Pilar, who “was able to forgive the [World War] 2 occupiers of her Philippines who killed both her brothers.”

He added, “It is forgiveness itself that is the gift that we give ourselves because it frees us as Christ intends for all of us to be free. For His gift of ultimate and unlimited forgiveness is indeed the gift for all humanity.”

The comedian concluded his message by stating, “May God bless you and your families now and forever.” Even before he went public with his new experience as a Catholic, Schneider has emerged as one of the more vocal conservatives in Hollywood in recent years.

Earlier this year, Schneider repeatedly weighed in on LGBT-related issues on his X account. In an April 19 post on X, which was known as Twitter at the time, Schneider reacted to a story about a female athlete “getting spiked in the face by a male competing with the women.”

“This sh– has to stop,” he said at the time. “If the parents, coaches, and ‘women’ athletes ALL REFUSE TO PLAY against these men …IT ALL STOPS!”

Two weeks earlier, on April 4, Schneider shared his thoughts on a video featuring the director of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Gender Multispecialty Service, maintaining that “a child will often know that they are transgender from the moment they have any ability to express themselves.”

The woman pointed to “trying on [an opposite sex] sibling’s clothing” and “playing with ‘opposite gender’ toys” as well as “girls ‘trying to stand to urinate’” as examples of young children identifying themselves as members of the opposite sex born in the wrong body.

“If kids put their arms sideways and run around the room they might be airplanes!” he sarcastically suggested in response to the video. Schneider’s advocacy against body mutilating sex-change surgeries, puberty blockers and opposite-sex hormones on minors dates back to at least last year, when he told Blaze Media host Glenn Beck that the genital mutilating surgeries amount to a “crime against humanity.”