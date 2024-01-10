Home U.S. Ala. congregation devastated by fire gets help from Baptist church

An Alabama pastor has expressed thanks after his church suffered significant damage from a fire, with a local congregation agreeing to let them use their worship space.

Earlier this month, Sixth Avenue Community Church of Decatur suffered a major fire, leaving the congregation without a usable worship space until the church is rebuilt.

In a Facebook post last week, Sixth Avenue Church announced that First Baptist Church of Decatur has agreed to let their congregation use their building.

"Dear Brothers and Sisters, the Lord knows exactly what we need (Matthew 6:31-32), and He has already provided for us in a big way! First Baptist Church has graciously offered to let us use their facilities for the foreseeable future. Praise the Lord!," the post on the church's Facebook page said.

The church explained that they will gather at the chapel on the First Baptist property for Sunday morning worship services, with signs directing churchgoers.

On New Year's Day, Six Avenue Pastor Sean DeMars told his congregation in a Facebook post that he received a call at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 about a fire at the church.

“The entire meeting hall was consumed, and the rest of the building incurred significant smoke and water damage,” the pastor wrote on the church's Facebook page. “The investigator on the scene said that the fire was caused by a wall heater in the foyer at the main meeting hall entrance.”

Despite the blaze impacting his church, DeMars maintained an optimistic outlook on the tragedy.

“What now?” he added, “First, rejoice!”

The pastor cited 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18, “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

The pastor also included prayer points for church members and onlookers to reflect on, and began each prayer point with a repetition of the word “rejoice.”

“Rejoice that God’s will for our church is always good,” DeMars wrote. “Rejoice that no one was hurt. ... Rejoice for what the Lord is going to teach us through this trial.”

DeMars also said he's navigating the insurance claims process and asked for patience from the congregation.

DeMars shared in a follow-up post Bible verses about the importance of rejoicing in all circumstances, including Philippians 4:11-13: "Not that I am speaking of being in need, for I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content. I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need. I can do all things through him who strengthens me."