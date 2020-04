Coronavirus claims at least 7 more veteran pastors, leaving churches to celebrate Easter in mourning

Multiple churches across the country will be celebrating Easter in grief come Sunday as the new coronavirus claimed the lives of at least seven more longtime pastors in the last two weeks. All of the pastors were older adults and some suffered from underlying conditions which left them vulnerable to the virus.