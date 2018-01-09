'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Episode 11 Spoilers: Squad Hunts Down Virginia Serial Killer

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for 'Criminal Minds'

A serial killer stalking a sleepy town in Virginia will be the BAU's target in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "Full-Tilt Boogie," the synopsis reveals that the squad will travel to the South to investigate a bloody mystery. The case will start when BAU is tapped to probe the attempted homicide of a police chief's wife. The suspect invaded their home and almost killed her. The team, however, has no idea that there is more to the small town than meets the eye. Apparently, there were 15 murders recorded there that were never solved. All of them seem to be connected to one man, the chief of police.

The promo shows Simmons (Daniel Henney) informing the team about his grisly discovery. A photo of the chief and his family is also revealed. He and his wife have two children, a boy and a girl. The scene where the wife catches the UnSub is also shown. JJ (A.J. Cook) tells the others the huge problem they are facing. No one in the town is willing to talk. They must all be scared that the killer will go after them next if they reveal what they know. It is up to the BAU to locate and capture him. If he turns out to be the police chief, they have a huge scandal in their hands.

Last episode, the team was in California to process a series of backyard-pool murders. The UnSub, who watched his best friend drown when they were kids, killed people to commemorate his death. His actions were triggered when corpses begin popping out of a man-made lake. The BAU would not have found the criminal if not for Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness). She managed to locate his records and connect him to the missing boy from 20 years ago.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.