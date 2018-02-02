'Criminal Minds Season 13' Spoilers: Is Prentiss Leaving The Team Again?

Facebook/CriminalMinds Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) might lose her job as the BAU chief in the next episodes of 'Criminal Minds' season 13.

In the episode titled "Miasma," Assistant Director Linda Barnes conducted an internal review on the members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) team to analyze what went wrong prior to Spencer Reid's (Matthew Gray Gubler) arrest in Mexico. Since Prentiss was in charge of the team during that time, Barnes appeared to be very determined to take her out of the job.

This is not the first time that Barnes put someone's job at risk. Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney), who originally came from the International Response Team of the FBI, warned the team that Barnes did the same to his former team in the past when she sacked their boss and pitted the rest of the team with each other as part of internal politics. This could mean that she wants to do the same with the BAU this time in order to increase her credentials as she aspires to be promoted to the directorial position.

Since Barnes successfully had Prentiss suspended at the end of the episode, it could mean that there is a big chance to see Brewster leave the show again for the second time.

Fans can recall that Brewster first left the show at the end of season 7 after she joined the team in season 2. While the actress managed to return to the show for several guest appearances after her exit, she permanently rejoined the cast in season 12 as series regular to replace Thomas Gibson's character Aaron Hotchner as the new BAU chief.

However, fans of "Criminal Minds" will have to wait for a while before they find out if Prentiss will resume her job as the head of the BAU since the series will be taking a short hiatus for the entire month of February.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will resume with the episode titled "Annihilator" that will air on Wednesday, March 7, at 10 p.m. EDT.