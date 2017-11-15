'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: The BAU Hunts Down a Snake-Obsessed UnSub in Texas

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for 'Criminal Minds'

The upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds" season 13 will see the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) heading to Austin, Texas.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Dust and Bones," states that the BAU will be tracking down a snake-obsessed UnSub wreaking havoc in Texas. The UnSub is going after distinguished members of the community, so the BAU must work fast and hard before another important person becomes a victim.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with the slithery voice of a woman as a mysterious person, presumably the UnSub, holds a snake up. "You and I are the same," she says.

Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) tells the team that they are "looking for something slithery." The UnSub is definitely on the move, with the next victim already falling prey. Spencer (Matthew Gray Gubler) is seen wielding a gun and ready to strike, while Rossi (Joe Mantegna) reveals he is not very fond of snakes.

An exclusive clip from TV Guide also reveals that Garcia has "baby girl" tattooed somewhere on her body. Fans know that "baby girl" is very special, particularly because it is Derek's (Shemar Moore) nickname for her. More importantly, however, Garcia helps Spencer and Simmons (Daniel Henney) look for a tattoo artist who specializes in splitting tongues.

In the previous episode, titled "The Bunker," the BAU was called to investigate a group of missing women who did not have any obvious relations to each other. After a little digging and talking to a woman, the team realized that they were dealing with a man who is obsessed with doomsday.

Spencer and JJ (A.J. Cook) eventually tracked down the suspect's bunker. With the help of the others and a SWAT team, they were able to take down the UnSub and his partner.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 airs Wednesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.