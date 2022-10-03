Dan Busby, longtime ECFA leader, dies at 81

Dan Busby, the longest-serving president of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability who helped to grow the organization’s membership, has died at age 81.

ECFA posted a statement on its website explaining that Busby, a certified public accountant who had been with the organization in different capacities since 1989, died of cancer last Wednesday.

Michael Martin, the current president and CEO of ECFA who succeeded Busby in 2020, said in the statement that the organization was “remarkably blessed by Dan Busby’s humble and dedicated service to the ministry for over 30 years,” adding that “the continued impact of Dan’s legacy will be felt within the ECFA team and membership far beyond the next three decades.”

“Dan Busby was a genius at connecting, communicating, leading and innovating as he served the members of ECFA and the Kingdom of God,” said ECFA Board Chair Wayne Pederson, also quoted in the statement.

“Dan was not only an esteemed ministry colleague, but a dear friend who cared deeply about the family of God and the people he served.”

Troy A. Miller, president and CEO of the Christian media group National Religious Broadcasters, released a statement last Thursday giving his condolences.

“I was saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Dan Busby from this life, but what a joy to know that he was greeted by his Lord and Savior with those welcoming words, ‘Well done, thou good and faithful servant,’” Miller said. “Dan was a servant leader and a Godly man who leaves behind a long-lasting legacy. His leadership at ECFA provided stability and accountability to so many Christian organizations and NRB members in particular. Our prayers go out to Dan’s loved ones.”

Born in Kansas in 1941 and the son of a preacher, Busby earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Emporia State University and became a CPA in 1964.

He joined the ECFA in 1989, initially serving as a volunteer member of the organization’s Standards Committee and then spent several years in various leadership positions.

In 2008, Busby became the sixth president of the ECFA, serving in that role until he retired in 2020. He is credited with overseeing a large increase in ECFA membership.

Busby also wrote a few pieces for The Christian Post, focused on issues like how to navigate donation requests and the need for increased accountability of nonprofits.

Busby is survived by his wife of 58 years, Claudette, two children, Julie and Alan, and four grandchildren.