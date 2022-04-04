Dan Celia, notable Christian financial advisor, dies at 68

Dan Celia, a prominent Christian financial advisor and radio personality who served as president of Financial Issues Stewardship Ministries, has died following a lengthy illness. He was 68.

Financial Issues released a statement last week saying that Celia passed away on March 30 from “long-term health issues,” while Charisma News noted that he had “spent six weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19 before his death.”

Celia leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Yvonne; his daughter, Jeanne, and her husband, Kae; daughter, Ann, and her husband, Matt; and eight grandchildren.

“When it came to honoring God, Dan’s faith was fervent,” stated Financial Issues. “Many Americans rejoice as a dear and true friend is now in the arms of Jesus and these same people deeply feel the loss of one of God’s most faithful servants.”

Financial Issues Live hosted a special program, “A Tribute to Dan,” on Friday in which people called in to give their condolences, while others took to social media to do the same.

“Dan Celia, a good friend, has passed into GOD's hands,” stated Dan McKenrick of TVLD, in a Facebook post last Friday, calling Celia a “remarkable man.”

“[Celia] put forth an incredible effort to help people with their financial issues while focused on a primary goal, to witness the gift of eternal salvation through JESUS CHRIST! How blessed I am to have known him and have had the opportunity to, in a very small way, assist him toward his goal.”

According to his official biography, Celia served in the United States military from 1971-1977, and then became a businessman and started eight companies on his own.

In 1997, he began a radio ministry and in 1999 he sold his Small Trust Company, which managed over $900 million, to fully commit himself to ministry work.

His regular broadcast program on financial matters from a Christian perspective was carried by more than 600 stations and boasted of getting support from 17 different countries.

Celia was also the author of six books, a regular guest on various news programs, a board member of the American Family Association, and was featured in The Christian Post.

“We have a deep fear of money,” he wrote in a piece titled, "Have we separated finances from faith?"

He wrote: "There is the fear of not making enough, the fear of losing it, perhaps the fear of not getting rid of our debt. Fear pervades most of our thoughts about money.

“I truly believe that when you apply the principles of biblical stewardship to your money, you will overcome this fear. You will walk day by day, trusting the Lord in all of your circumstances and opportunities, with all that you have, and knowing it is God in whom you place your trust.”