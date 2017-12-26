Vincent D'Onofrio reprises his role as the Kingpin, a.k.a. Wilson Fisk, on "Daredevil" season 3. He tells fans in a recent interview that his character undergoes an evolution without detailing too much about what's happening next.

D'Onofrio spoke to Collider about filming "Daredevil" season 3 while promoting his Netflix holiday film "El Camino Christmas" with Dax Shephard. He acknowledged the new showrunner for the Marvel TV series and called his scenes for the third season as "pretty cool," thanks to Erik Oleson's writing.

"The character is still evolving," D'Onofrio said. "There are new focuses and new goals," the actor added, hesitating to reveal a bit more. "I can only say that we're doing things that are just going to blow the fans away."

D'Onofrio also said that "Daredevil" season 3 will flesh out the past between the superhero and the villain, which is what fans waited for. Speculations are that the new season will lift elements from the comic original source "Born Again," where the Kingpin finally figures out Daredevil's real identity as Matt Murdoch.

As viewers saw on "The Defenders," the collective show featuring all Marvel superheroes on Netflix, Daredevil woke up in an orphanage from his childhood under the care of nuns in the final episode. This leads up to the story in the comic books about Fisk and Murdoch in "Daredevil" season 3.

Charlie Cox (Daredevil/Murdoch) said that the story on "Born Again" is beloved among comic book fans. He didn't confirm anything about the new season's plot but he alluded via The Hollywood Reporter that it's a likely source.

The show, however, won't follow the comic's blueprint in its exact form. Cox hinted the new season will be more dramatic than the comics.

"Daredevil" season 3 returns on Netflix in 2018 but the streaming site has not yet given an actual air date. The show also stars Deborah Ann Woll (Karen) and Elden Henson (Foggy).