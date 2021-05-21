Dating apps partner with White House to incentivize COVID-19 vaccines

The White House has partnered with Match Group dating apps to incentivize Americans to get vaccinated by offering in-app promotions and privileges through online dating services to those who are vaccinated.

Match Group is an online dating company that owns and operates some of the leading online dating apps, which are participating in the initiative.

The apps encouraging vaccinations include Tinder, OkCupid, BLK, Hinge, Chispa, Match, Plenty of Fish, Bumble and Badoo. The campaign will launch in the coming weeks and last until July 4, according to a statement.

“Human connection is so vital for healthy lives — it's why I am so committed to this business," Match Group CEO Shar Dubey said. "We are honored to work with the White House on increasing vaccinations across America, which will allow people to once again meet in person and engage in meaningful ways. This will make dating safer for everyone, everywhere."

President Joe Biden announced earlier this month his goal to have at least 70% of American adults receive at least one COVID-19 shot by Independence Day, which is when the dating apps’ campaign ends.

“This is your choice. It’s life and death,” Biden said in a May 4 White House speech.

On OkCupid, participants will be able to use the “I’m Vaccinated” profile badge.

OkCupid relies on self-reporting and does not verify whether a user is vaccinated. Users have the option to opt-out of the badge.

Those who add the badge to their OkCupid profile in the first 48 hours will receive a free “Boost” to help them stand out on the app. And those who have not had the vaccine will receive free resources on where to find one.

The promotion will begin on May 24.

OkCupid reports that the phrase “I’m vaccinated” on OkCupid profiles increased over 1,400% this month compared to January. Those who have received a vaccine shot or plan to get one typically receive 15% more likes 14% more matches.

Tinder users will have the ability to use stickers such as “I’m Vaccinated” or “Vaccines Save Lives.” Meanwhile, vaccinated BLK users can select a new “Vaxified” badge and receive a free “Boost.”

Each social media dating site has different incentives to incorporate the vaccination campaign into its dating service.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that over 60% of American adults had received at least one vaccination dose, and 47% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC released new guidance last week allowing fully vaccinated people to resume pre-pandemic activities without wearing a mask or social distancing while adhering to federal, state and local guidelines.

Many states and businesses are also offering incentives for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut for those who display a COVID-19 vaccination card. Other restaurants offering vaccine incentives include Shake Shack and White Castle, according to People.

West Virginia offers $100 savings bonds to residents between the ages of 16 and 35 who get vaccinated. Maryland is offering state employees $100 for getting vaccinated. New Jersey is offering free beer at participating locations for legal adults who receive their vaccination.

Some states are offering a lottery prize for the vaccinated, including Ohio, which is offering a $1 million award for five people who get vaccinated, according to NBC News.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rolled out the state’s “Vax & Scratch” program on Thursday and will provide lottery tickets with prizes up to $5 million for those who receive the vaccine.

The New York Mets and Yankees have teamed up with the New York Department of Health to offer a free game ticket for those who receive a vaccine at the stadium.